NuvoLinQ Brings Legacy IoT Devices into Full SGP.32 eUICC Compatibility

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NuvoLinQ, a pioneer in intelligent IoT connectivity, today announced a major industry breakthrough: the successful enablement of legacy and in-field IoT devices on the latest eUICC (SGP.32) platform. This achievement marks a critical milestone for organizations seeking to modernize their connected infrastructure and stay aligned with the future of global IoT standards.

As the industry accelerates toward SGP.32, many enterprises face a costly challenge—existing hardware often cannot support this new generation of embedded SIM (eSIM) technology. While eUICC enables benefits like remote provisioning, multi-carrier switching, private APNs, and secure over-the-air updates, those advantages depend on device compatibility. NuvoLinQ's work closes the gap.

Over the past several months, NuvoLinQ's engineering and integration teams achieved what many considered unattainable: full SGP.32 readiness for legacy hardware. Through targeted firmware collaboration with Kigen's SGP.32 certified eIM solution, Kigen eSIM with dynamic Rescue and Recovery, device-level testing, and continuous validation, the company has proven that SGP.32 compatibility is achievable without hardware modification today—not years from now.

"Every device has its own quirks," said Maurizio Tersigni, CEO of NuvoLinQ. "We've spent months with pin pads, sensors, blades, and routers. Each behaves differently. Our work shows that legacy devices can indeed be brought forward into the next era of IoT."

To accelerate industry adoption, NuvoLinQ is launching its eUICC Readiness Program, a suite of services to help organizations transition existing device fleets to SGP.32 efficiently and cost-effectively.

Device Compatibility Testing: Confirm SGP.32 readiness for seamless network operation.

Confirm SGP.32 readiness for seamless network operation. Root Cause Identification: Diagnose and resolve firmware or SIM-profile issues affecting performance.

Diagnose and resolve firmware or SIM-profile issues affecting performance. Validation Support: Complimentary 30-day test eSIMs for in-field evaluation before deployment.

This initiative underscores NuvoLinQ's commitment to bridging the old and new in IoT connectivity, helping partners modernize without replacing entire device fleets. By overcoming hardware limitations, organizations can extend lifecycles, reduce upgrade costs, and future-proof deployments.

"SGP.32 is more than a new standard—it's the foundation for scalable, secure, and intelligent global IoT," Tersigni added. "Our mission is to ensure that every organization, regardless of its current device portfolio, can participate in that future without compromise."

"The shift from plastic SIMs to dynamic eSIM is now essential to enterprise cybersecurity, but it can create real friction for installed devices. Together with NuvoLinQ, our latest IoT-ready eSIM Suite— our SGP.32 certified eIM, eSIM OS, and applets—removes that friction so PoS and automation customers can elevate remote fleets into the new era of secure, remotely managed IoT without retrofit or disruption," said Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen.

Organizations can request SGP.32 compatibility testing at www.nuvolinq.com or contact NuvoLinQ at 416-606-5981 to schedule an evaluation.

