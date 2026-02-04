Nuvo's First-of-Its-Kind Pregnancy Monitoring Wearable Ushers in a New Era of Pregnancy Care

Nuvo establishes a new category of clinician-connected, at-home/work pregnancy monitoring with its INVU™ wearable solution to provide pregnant moms with reassurance between prenatal visits.

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Intl Group Inc. today announced that pregnant moms can lease the FDA-cleared INVU wearable solution , a cloud-based pregnancy monitoring platform designed for use at home or at work, directly through their physician or healthcare provider. Offered on a flexible weekly or monthly basis by prescription, the INVU™ wearable solution extends remote access to advanced pregnancy monitoring without requiring long-term ownership or significant upfront cost. Coverage and reimbursement may vary.

"INVU™ represents the kind of meaningful innovation that truly changes lives," said Deb Henretta, former Group President of Procter & Gamble and Nuvo Advisory Board Member. "By extending pregnancy care beyond the clinic, Nuvo is meeting moms where they are—supporting them with reass urance, dignity, and clinically sound insight during one of the most impo rtant times of their lives."

Until now pregnancy monitoring has been anchored to brief, episodic office visits—leaving the periods in-between physician visits with limited visibility into maternal and fetal well-being. Pregnant moms who want additional reassurance and clinical oversight between visits to the clinic—including those with high-risk pregnancies, those who live far from their care team, or those who experience heightened anxiety and want greater visibility under physician supervision, now have the option with the FDA-cleared INVU™ wearable and cloud- monitoring solution.

" Healthcare's future depends on connecting patients to care in ways that are both human and scalable," said Gerald Ostrov, former Group Chairman of Johnson & Johnson and Nuvo Advisory Board Member. "Nuvo's INVU™ wearable solution introduces a new option for pregnancy care— opening opportunities for both physicians and their patients."

INVU ™, a sophisticated medical-grade pregnancy monitoring wearable solution developed over the course of more than a decade, enables a fundamentally new option for pregnant moms: clinician-connected monitoring that places particular emphasis on fetal well-being while extending pregnancy care beyond the clinic and into everyday life with the comfort and simplicity of a wearable.

As healthcare systems increasingly shift toward hybrid and value-based models, INVU™ establishes a new category in obstetrics—one that aligns modern expectations of accessibility, convenience and connectivity for pregnant moms with the clinical rigor required in maternal care.

The INVU™ platform combines a clinician-connected pregnancy monitoring wearable with advanced cloud-based processing and a secure, HIPAA-compliant infrastructure to enable medical-grade fetal and maternal monitoring from the convenience of home or work. FDA clearance validates INVU™ as a clinically cleared solution that provides pregnant moms the option to have reliable at-home/work, medical-grade monitoring between routine prenatal visits, without adding friction to clinical workflows.

About Nuvo :

Nuvo Intl Group Inc . is a women's health technology company focused on transforming pregnancy care through advanced wearable remote monitoring solutions. Nuvo's FDA-cleared INVU™ solution enables non-invasive, continuous maternal and fetal monitoring, supporting high-quality clinic al care while reducing the burden on expectant mothers and healthcare systems. Designed to support both in-clinic and remote use, INVU™ helps expand access to guideline-concordant prenatal surveillance, particularly for high-risk pregnancies. By combining medical-grade technology with a patient-centered approach, Nuvo aims to enhance patient experience, improve clinical efficiency, and support better outcomes across the pregnancy care continuum. Nuvo partners with healthcare providers, health systems, and industry stakeholders to modernize maternal-fetal care and advance the future of pregnancy monitoring.

