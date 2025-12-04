Nuvoton Releases Compact High-power Violet Laser Diode (402nm, 1.7W)

KYOTO, Japan, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (hereinafter "NTCJ") has announced the launch of its compact high-power violet laser diode (402nm, 1.7W) which achieves industry-leading (*1) optical output power in the industry-standard TO-56 CAN package. This product realizes compact size, high output power and long-life, which were previously considered difficult, through NTCJ's proprietary chip design and thermal management technologies. As a result, it contributes to space-saving and long-life optical systems for a wide range of optical applications.

Semiconductor lasers with a wavelength of 402 nm are being utilized as alternative light sources to the h-line of mercury lamps in applications such as Laser Direct Imaging and resin curing. In recent years, there have been growing expectations for applications in even more areas, including medical devices. In these applications, it is necessary to integrate the light source system into a limited space, which has created demand for semiconductor lasers that are both compact and high-powered. However, as the optical output power of semiconductor lasers increases, the amount of heat generated also rises, requiring larger heat dissipation structures and resulting in challenges related to package size limitations.

To address this, NTCJ has evolved its proprietary chip design and thermal management technologies based on over 40 years of experience in laser design and manufacturing. By designing to reduce optical loss inside the laser chip, heat generation is suppressed. In addition, a new optical facet structure that withstands strong laser light has been adopted, enabling the previously difficult combination of compact size, high output power and long-life. As a result, NTCJ has achieved an optical output power level of 1.7W in the industry-standard TO-56 CAN package, representing approximately a 40% increase in output power compared to NTCJ's previous products (*2). Furthermore, the reliability indicator MTTF has also been significantly improved. This new product not only contributes to space-saving and long-life in existing applications but is also expected to expand and create new applications that were not possible with conventional light sources.

In addition, this product is newly added to NTCJ's lineup of mercury lamp replacement solutions using semiconductor lasers, providing customers with new options. This enables flexible product selection according to application, installation environment, and required performance, improving the freedom of system design. Details of this product will be exhibited at NTCJ's booth at SPIE Photonics West 2026 in San Francisco, USA, and OPIE '26 in Yokohama, Japan. NTCJ looks forward to welcoming visitors.

