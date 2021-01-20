Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan and Green Hills Software Deliver Safe and Secure Digital Automotive Instrument Clusters

Good functional safety begins with unassailable security, and with the approaching UNECE WP.29 cybersecurity management system requirements, Green Hills Software is uniquely positioned to provide the best-in-class solution for both ISO 26262 automotive functional safety and ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity with its INTEGRITY RTOS and development tools .

By bringing new innovation to established products, Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan stands ready to fulfill the most demanding automotive OEM requirements. The Gerda family of SoCs, when paired with Green Hills Software and its INTEGRITY RTOS, meets emerging automotive safety and cybersecurity requirements while still offering flexible solutions for digital automotive instrument clusters, heads-up displays, and e–mirrors. The Gerda family of SoCs meets the full requirements of mid/low digital instrument clusters, combining multiple rich graphics options with advanced audio/video processing and rapid-start capabilities.

"We appreciate Green Hills Software supporting our products," said Shigehiro Matsumoto, Director of Visual Sensing Business Group at Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan. "We look forward to this collaboration which will build good partnerships with Green Hills Software and will enable customers to take advantage of the high-speed performance and ever-evolving features made available on our Gerda series SoC family. We know customers face future challenges in providing their OEMs with cost-effective solutions that also meet emerging safety and security standards, and they will find what they need with this combined offering."

"Green Hills Software is excited to work with Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan to demonstrate its innovative approach to the evolving automotive HMI market," said Matthew Slager, Vice President of Operations for Asia-Pacific at Green Hills Software. "Customers still face challenging safety and security requirements for functions that need to co-exist with high-performance graphical display systems. The combination of our INTEGRITY RTOS and advanced development tools with Nuvoton's Gerda family of SoCs provides the perfect safe and secure platform for customers to build systems that lower their overall system cost."

About Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan

Nuvoton Technology Corporation Japan (NTCJ) joined Nuvoton Group in 2020. As a dedicated global semiconductor manufacturer, NTCJ provides technology and various products cultivated over many years since its establishment, as well as spatial sensing solutions and battery application solutions that optimally combine them. We value relationships with our customers and partners, and by providing added value that exceeds expectations, we are working as a global solution company that solves various issues in society, industry, and people's lives. For more information, please visit https://www.nuvoton.co.jp/en/.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom and Asia-Pacific headquarters in Japan. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

