Nuvve Wins $16M Project for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's 50-Shuttle Fleet

Fresno EOC to implement Nuvve's turnkey fleet electrification program including vehicle-to-grid capability, in ambitious step toward a cleaner community via green transportation

SAN DIEGO and FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform, today was selected and approved by the Board of the Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) to implement its turnkey fleet electrification program for Fresno EOC's 50-shuttle fleet. Nuvve assisted Fresno EOC, one of the largest nonprofit community action agencies in the U.S., in securing grant funding through the Carl Moyer Memorial Air Quality Standards Attainment Program ("Carl Moyer Program") and Pacific Gas & Electric ("PG&E"). This groundbreaking initiative underscores Fresno EOC's commitment to sustainable transportation and marks a significant step towards reducing the city's carbon footprint.

Fresno EOC Transit Systems, renowned for its dedication to community service and environmental stewardship, is embarking on a mission to transition its fleet to electric vehicles. This initiative is at the heart of Fresno EOC's strategy to offer the Fresno community cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable transportation options. This project aims to contribute significantly to the city's environmental goals by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Nuvve has taken the lead in the Fresno EOC Fleet Electrification Project, with a vision to create a sustainable and thriving community. The project is driven by a commitment to empowering the local workforce, by providing opportunities for workforce development and fostering economic growth in Fresno. Nuvve's strategy centers around a symbiotic relationship with the Fresno community, prioritizing local hiring initiatives and partnerships with Fresno-based suppliers. Through targeted recruitment and workforce training, Nuvve aims to promote a diverse and skilled workforce, while upholding quality and safety standards. By working together, Nuvve and the Fresno community are paving the way for excellence in fleet electrification, while enhancing local skill sets and economic prosperity.

Project partner Molle Energy, through its Révis Dynamics division, will contribute infrastructure support as Fresno EOC acquires and deploys 50 electric Class-A shuttles at a rate of 10 per year over five years and installs a 2.5-megawatt on-site solar generation and battery energy storage system to charge the new electric shuttle fleet. Nuvve will provide its proprietary Nuvve GIVe™ software platform and V2G technology. Nuvve's expertise ensures a seamless transition to an electrified fleet, offering Fresno EOC Transit Systems the tools to manage energy efficiently, reduce operational costs, and embrace renewable energy solutions. Nuvve's technology supports Fresno's vision of a greener future and enhances transportation services' overall reliability and effectiveness.

"Fresno as a community has historically endured poor air quality due to tailpipe emissions from the Los Angeles basin and gas-fired peaker power plants," said Nuvve co-founder and CEO Gregory Poilasne. "With the adoption of our cutting-edge electric vehicle software and infrastructure, this project can serve as a model approach for modern, efficient, and eco-friendly public transportation."

Fresno EOC oversees more than 35 human services programs to help underserved populations in California's Fresno County become more self-sufficient. It uses its bus fleet to transport community members to and from work, school and medical appointments, deliver meals, and fill other transportation needs to support its mission.

"This project is crucial, and it's important for the community to understand our commitment to lowering carbon emissions and advocating for renewable energy. It's also about raising awareness on energy conservation and tackling climate change," remarked Thomas Dulin, Director of Fresno EOC Transit Systems. "There's no better method to showcase the financial and environmental benefits than through the implementation of an electrified fleet that exemplifies cutting-edge energy conservation."

This electrification project places Fresno at the forefront of sustainable urban transit in the nation. While Nuvve brings a wealth of global experience and technological know-how, the focus of this collaboration is firmly rooted in meeting the unique needs and aspirations of the Fresno community. The successful implementation of this project is poised to serve as a model for other cities looking to embark on similar sustainability journeys.

For more information on Nuvve, available charging solutions, or V2G technology, visit nuvve.com. For more information on Fresno EOC, visit fresnoeoc.org.

About Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (EOC)

Established in 1965, Fresno EOC is a non-profit Community Action Agency that provides opportunities, strengthens self-sufficiency, and offers support for all people. We listen to the needs of the communities we serve to create effective programs and services. Fresno EOC is at the forefront, continuing the war on poverty with more than 35 programs dedicated to getting people the help they need to achieve their goals.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Nuvve (Nasdaq: NVVE) is a global technology leader accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) platform. Nuvve's mission is to lower the cost of electric vehicle ownership while supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. For more information, please visit nuvve.com.

