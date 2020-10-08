NuZee (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) Announces Formation Of Sales Advisory Team To Fuel Projected Growth

The Advisory Team members are expected to provide valuable expertise and introductions to leadership as it continues to focus on NuZee's growth of its B2B co-packing capabilities. As one of the largest U.S. commercial co-packers of alternative single serve pour over coffee formats, NuZee aims to raise the profile of its industry-disrupting formats, which cater to discerning customers who value flavor, sustainability, and convenience. The Advisory Team members supporting this vision will initially consist of:

Stanley Soebianto Stanley brings over a decade of expertise in green coffee sourcing, formulating proprietary blends and advising companies on paths to achieve their growth goals in the coffee space. Stanley is a visionary leader with a proven record of capturing unseen opportunities and developing cutting edge marketing/branding approaches to achieve significant results. Stanley is also highly regarded in the coffee space for introducing new or enhanced operational efficiencies to existing organizations. Stanley states, "I believe that the products NuZee produces are the future in North American single serve coffee from both an environmental and consumer standpoint. As the pour-over formats grow in popularity among consumers, I am optimistic that this could be the front runner for single serve coffee in the future."

Jill Talcott Jill is a senior food technology innovator who has brought key innovations to companies such as Starbucks and Campbell Soup Company over the past 20 years. She has a proven track record of bringing new products and categories from idea through commercialization to launch. She is a highly motivated strategic leader who helps companies expand by leveraging assets and capabilities to create new growth channels. Because of her decades of hands-on experience, Jill is able to successfully complete the most complex and challenging projects and timelines. Jill states, "I have a deep passion for coffee and love the culture that surrounds it. NuZee's portfolio of single serve options make a great cup of coffee nearly anywhere."

Brent Toevs, owner of SEB Coffee who offers 20+ years of experience in the coffee industry. Mr. Toevs is a professional business leader who is most notably known for co-founding National Coffee, one of the nation's largest office coffee brokerage services as well as being the former CEO of Marley Coffee International (Jammin Java Corp) from 2011 to 2016. Mr Toevs said, "I am thrilled to be joining the NuZee Advisory Team. I look forward to working with Masa Higashida, Travis Gorney and the rest of the team to grow their formats and brands domestically and internationally."

Tokunori Yamamoto PhD, research professor at Nagoya University Hospital and is well known for the dozens of awards as a result of his research efforts, including a Japan Biorheology Best Paper Award, a FASEB Renal Microcirculation Investigation Award, and a Japan Medical Engineering Award (Ogino Award). His practices specialize in, among other fields, Biological Engineering. Mr. Yamamoto said, "I am honored to join NuZee's Advisory Team and believe single serve pour over coffee has the potential to become as popular in the United States as it is in Japan. I would like to try to help NuZee explore commercializing coffee by-products. D-Mannose extracted from spent coffee can be used for my studies and if NuZee is successful in utilizing spent grounds from its coffee manufacturing overage, it could complete the loop of NuZee's use cycle and further its commitment to the environment and producing an eco-friendly cup of coffee."

Masa Higashida, President and CEO of NuZee, added, "I look forward to working with this diverse team of industry veterans to drive innovation and growth, helping us to lead adoption of single serve pour over coffee in the U.S.". Mr. Higashida continued, "This move is anticipated to help us widen our network, which aligns with our goal to expand our B2B partnerships with national brands & coffee roasters."

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is a specialty coffee company and a leading U.S. single-serve pour-over coffee producer and co-packer. We own sophisticated packing equipment developed in Asia for pour over coffee production. We co-pack single-serve pour-over coffee products for customers in the U.S. market and have a subsidiary in Seoul Korea where we manufacture drip cup coffee and tea bag coffee for the Asian market. Our California production facility is an SQF level 2 and Organic certified coffee production and packaging facility.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. NuZee cautions you that such statements are only predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect NuZee's current expectations, and NuZee does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other NuZee statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NuZee's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and general economic conditions, general market acceptance of the product, and our need for substantial additional funds. For a description of additional factors that may cause NuZee's actual results, performance or expectations to differ from any forward-looking statements, please review the information set forth in the "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

