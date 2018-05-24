NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a/ Coffee Blenders®) To Present At 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational

NuZee's management will discuss its continuing growth and evolution as a provider of nutraceutical-infused, functional coffee, the launch of its ready-to-drink (RTD) gourmet, functional, cold brew coffee line, the opening of its new Korea subsidiary, and overall strategy for continuing growth in 2018.

NuZee also announced that it is the exclusive coffee provider for the 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational, following its initial sponsorship of the LD Micro Main Event in December 2017.

"We are honored to welcome back NuZee /Coffee Blenders as our exclusive coffee sponsor," said Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "We have had many coffees over the years, but not one has received the same level of praise or satisfaction that NuZee has been able to achieve. The patrons know that the Invitational is a tough, three-day test, but life is always easier when you have great tasting coffee."

"The event is slated to be our largest Invitational to date," Mr. Lahiji continued. "When the fires caused the cancellation of our Main Event back in December, we vowed to come back even stronger. This event showcases our firm's ability to attract the most unique and exciting names in micro-cap."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 230 companies in the small-cap / micro-cap space, and will be attended by over 1,000 individuals.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. The firm hosts several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

About NuZee and Coffee Blenders

NuZee, Inc. (d/b/a Coffee Blenders®) is the pioneer in functional coffee, offering gourmet specialty grade coffee in convenient single serve cups using only natural ingredients with clinically supported nutraceuticals. Coffee Blenders also manufactures and sells in the United States its Drip Cup line of single serve, pour-over functional coffees, including Lean Cup® (for weight loss), Think Cup® (for cognitive performance), Relax Cup® (for stress reduction), Active Cup® (for a pre-workout boost of energy), Nude Cup® (100% Arabica coffee with no function), and Matcha Cup tea, ready-to-drink (RTD) gourmet, functional, cold brew coffee, and a Whole Bean coffee line. For more information on Coffee Blenders, please visit: http://www.coffeeblenders.com.

