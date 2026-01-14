NVAR to Unveil a Dynamic New Member Benefit Designed to Elevate Business Growth

New partnership with Keeping Current Matters provides NVAR members with a turnkey video solution and exclusive discounts on KCM's market-insight tools

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) and Keeping Current Matters (KCM) today announced a new partnership that will provide NVAR's Realtor® members with a NEW benefit: complimentary access to a suite of KCM's tools and insights through an NVAR-sponsored account.

Through this collaboration, NVAR is equipping its members with a ready-to-use video platform and expert-written monthly scripts designed to help them educate clients, differentiate their brand, and stay top-of-mind in an increasingly competitive real estate market.

With their new KCM account, NVAR members will gain access to KCM RealTalk — a modern video creation platform built specifically for real estate professionals — along with two ready-to-use, editable monthly scripts that explain timely market insights. Members will also receive exclusive NVAR discount pricing on KCM Elite memberships, which unlock the full suite of KCM tools powered by trusted housing data and expert market analysis.

"Today's buyers and sellers are seeking clear, timely, and trustworthy information to guide their decisions," said NVAR CEO Ryan McLaughlin. "Through our partnership with KCM, we're equipping our members with high-quality, easy-to-use video tools that help them educate clients, build confidence, and differentiate themselves as trusted market experts."

KCM RealTalk makes it easy for any agent to produce professional, educational video content — with no film crew, editing software, or technical expertise required. Key features include:

Create and Share Engaging Videos: Educate clients and build lasting brand authority.

Monthly Scripts: Two expert-written, consumer-ready scripts released each month on timely housing market topics.

Record Anywhere: A built-in teleprompter enables confident recording from desktop or mobile.

Share Instantly: Videos are automatically enhanced with graphics, captions, and branded visuals, eliminating editing time and making sharing across social media, email, or text effortless.

"KCM's mission is to help every agent communicate the truth about the housing market in a clear, accessible way," said David Childers, President of KCM. "Partnering with NVAR allows us to equip thousands of Realtors® throughout Northern Virginia with the tools they need to educate, differentiate, and build trust at scale."

The partnership underscores NVAR's ongoing commitment to delivering high-value resources that help Realtors® stay ahead of consumer expectations and evolving market conditions.

About NVAR

The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® (NVAR) serves as the voice of real estate in the Greater Northern Virginia Region. NVAR is dedicated to enhancing Realtor® success by delivering exceptional value, driving innovation, and impacting the industry. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with a new Member Experience Center located in Loudoun County, NVAR supports its 13,000 members with essential resources, including industry education, advocacy, networking, and professional development opportunities. The Association is committed to promoting ethical practices and excellence in real estate. It advocates on behalf of homebuyers, sellers, renters, and commercial tenants who are directly affected by local, state, and federal policy decisions impacting affordability, property rights, and quality of life. NVAR strives to elevate the standards of the real estate industry and to contribute to the overall growth and prosperity of the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and beyond. nvar.com .

About Keeping Current Matters

Keeping Current Matters (KCM) provides real estate professionals with trusted market insights and customizable content through a powerful marketing platform that helps agents communicate clearly with clients. By turning complex housing data into simple, actionable messaging, KCM empowers agents to build trust, attract new business, and close more transactions. Learn more at keepingcurrentmatters.com.

