NVCA Appoints Gavin Christensen as New Board Chair

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) today announced that Gavin Christensen, Founder and General Partner at Kickstart, has been appointed as the 2026-2027 Chair of the NVCA Board of Directors.

Christensen is widely recognized for his role in helping build the Mountain West into a nationally recognized startup ecosystem. At Kickstart, he pioneered a model of venture investing that mobilizes a broad network of founders, operators, and investors to support high growth companies. His work has contributed to a broader shift in the industry toward more distributed and accessible venture capital.

"Gavin brings a deeply networked and collaborative approach to venture capital that reflects where our industry is headed. He has spent nearly two decades proving that world-class innovation can take root anywhere," said NVCA President and CEO Bobby Franklin. "Gavin's leadership will be incredibly valuable as we extend our reach across the full spectrum of venture, from emerging managers to established firms, and across every region of the country, to further strengthen our advocacy for a robust, vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem."

"Taking on the role of NVCA Chair is a true honor," said Gavin Christensen. "American venture is strongest when it backs entrepreneurs across the country, from Silicon Valley to Silicon Slopes, Boise to Boston. NVCA plays a critical role in ensuring that founders and investors have a strong voice in the policies that impact whether the United States remains the best place in the world to start and scale a company. I'm excited to get to work and build on that mission."

Christensen succeeds Vineeta Agarwala, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), NVCA's 2025-2026 Chair.

"Vineeta brought a clear focus on board and member engagement, along with energy and enthusiasm for pro-innovation policy, enhancing how NVCA connects with our members and advances their priorities. She leaves behind a meaningful legacy, and we are grateful for her leadership and support," said Franklin.

NVCA also announced the appointment of ten new directors to its Board of Directors, each of whom will serve a four-year term from 2026-2030:

The National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) empowers the next generation of American companies that will fuel the economy of tomorrow. As the voice of the U.S. venture capital and startup community, NVCA advocates for public policy that supports the American entrepreneurial ecosystem. Serving the venture community as the preeminent trade association, NVCA arms the venture community for success, serving as the leading resource for venture capital data, practical education, peer-led initiatives, and networking. For more information about NVCA, please visit www.nvca.org.

SOURCE National Venture Capital Association