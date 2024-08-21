NVISION LATINO FILM & MUSIC FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES EXCITING LINEUP FOR ITS 10TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

Celebrating Latino Creativity and Talent with Film Screenings, Panels, and Live Music Performances from October 10–12 at Palm Springs Art Museum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- The NVISION Latino Film and Music Festival, a vibrant evolution of the Official Latino Film Festival, unveils its dynamic 10th-anniversary lineup. Taking place from October 10–12, in partnership with Palm Springs Art Museum, this year's festival will showcase a diverse selection of films that highlight Latino culture, indigenous communities, LGBTQA+ narratives, and more.

The festival will showcase an impressive lineup of four feature-length films and 35 short films. These films represent a diverse range of countries, including the United States, Cuba, Spain, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Costa Rica. NVISION will also feature exclusive panels and special talks by industry luminaries such as Leslie Grace, Anthony Ramos, Jessy Terrero, and more, offering unique insights into the vibrant world of Latino cinema and music.

"Each film in our selection is a testament to the creativity, resilience, and diverse perspectives of Latino artists from around the world. This year's lineup showcases bold stories that challenge, inspire, and celebrate the richness of our culture," said Lex Borrero, co-founder and CEO of NTERTAIN. "While it's crucial to amplify these artists who have created remarkable independent features and shorts, it's equally important to foster a space where they know they have a community to lean on. Our festival aims to provide them with inspiring conversations and practical resources to help them continue achieving and rising to the upper echelons of entertainment creation. We can't wait for audiences to experience these powerful narratives and the undeniable talent behind them."

"We are thrilled to partner with the NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival to bring this remarkable event to life at Palm Springs Art Museum," stated Adam Lerner, Executive Director of the museum. "We look forward to deepening our existing relationship with the festival this year and continuing to showcase our commitment to presenting premier artistic and cultural offerings that resonate with Latino/Latina/Latine communities."

59 percent of the screening films are directed by women, and the program represents close to 20 percent of LGBTQA+ filmmakers, alongside numerous works from Afro-Latinx, disability, and Indigenous communities.

"Capturing the pulse of culture through the stories filmmakers tell is truly exhilarating. This year, the program reflects a dynamic and bold energy as these stories explore the courageous act of facing challenges with the resolve that 'the only way out is through,'" said Christine Dávila, director of programming for NVISION. "We chose to incorporate a rich mix of comedy, documentary, animation, experimental, music, and live-action genres, showcasing artists from a wide array of communities throughout the entire lineup. Our goal is to move beyond traditional categories and embrace the full spectrum of diversity in both the filmmaking medium and the themes explored."

NVISION will open with the California premiere of Ponyboi, a groundbreaking film written by River Gallo and directed by Esteban Arango. This gripping neo-noir narrative tracks the harrowing journey of a young intersex sex worker in New Jersey who, following a botched Valentine's Day drug deal, must flee from the mob. River Gallo delivers a magnetic performance as both the star and writer of this mesmerizing genre bending film. Collaborating with director Esteban Arango, they skillfully bring to life a distinctive sense of place and character. Their work exemplifies the festival's mission to spotlight Latinx filmmakers who are innovating both narrative and visual storytelling in cinema.

The festival will conclude with the West Coast premiere of En la Caliente: Tales of a Reggaeton Warrior, directed by Fabien Pisani. This evocative documentary explores the life of Cuban artist Kandyman, a pivotal figure in the reggaeton movement, and offers a rare glimpse into Cuba's turmoil in the 90s. En la Caliente serves as a powerful reminder of how music shapes culture, with Pisani capturing the raw and authentic essence of Kandyman, an iconic but nearly forgotten pioneer who revolutionized the genre.

The festival's centerpiece screening is the U.S. premiere of Esta Ambición Desmedida, directed by Santos Bacana, Cristina Trenas, and Rogelio Gonzalez. This film provides an in-depth look at Spanish artist C. Tangana, capturing a vibrant snapshot of an uncompromising artist's journey and creative crossroads. The film's inclusion in the Latino Film Festival underscores the festival's commitment to music and unity, and celebrates the shared linguistic and cultural ties within the broader Hispanic community.

Screening highlights include:

Hive , ( United States , written and directed by Felipe Vargas ) a short horror film from Felipe Vargas starring Marvel Cinematic Universe actress Xochitl Gomez , known for her role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

, ( , written and directed by ) a short horror film from starring Marvel Cinematic Universe actress , known for her role in . Shut up and Fish ( United States , directed by Raul Sanchez and Pasqual Gutierres ) - From the visionary Mexican-American music video directors Pasqual Gutiérrez and Raúl "RJ" Sanchez, also known as CLIQUA, who recently directed the Ivan Cornejo short film for Apple 15, Shut up and Fish is a collection of vivid and daring coming-of-age stories inspired by current Los Angeles Latino youth culture that revolve around issues of social identification, belonging, and the creation of real character.

( , directed by and ) From the visionary Mexican-American music video directors Pasqual Gutiérrez and Raúl "RJ" Sanchez, also known as CLIQUA, who recently directed the Ivan Cornejo short film for Apple 15, is a collection of vivid and daring coming-of-age stories inspired by current Los Angeles Latino youth culture that revolve around issues of social identification, belonging, and the creation of real character. All the words but the One ( United States , written and directed by Emmy nominated actress Nava Mau ) A dinner with her partner's new boss takes a tense turn when Maya realizes she's also sitting across from someone from her past.

( , written and directed by Emmy nominated actress ) A dinner with her partner's new boss takes a tense turn when Maya realizes she's also sitting across from someone from her past. Tuhaymani'chi Pal Waniqa (The Water Flows Always) ( United States , directed by Gina Milanovich Nils Cowan ) A father seeks to reconnect his daughter with her indigenous roots and the ancient springs of the Mojave Desert, just as a new water-mining project threatens their very existence.

( , directed by ) A father seeks to reconnect his daughter with her indigenous roots and the ancient springs of the Mojave Desert, just as a new water-mining project threatens their very existence. Iron Lung ( United States , directed by Andrew Reid ) When a storm knocks out the power to her iron lung, a polio survivor and her engineer sister find themselves in a race against time to find a new way for her to breathe.

( , directed by ) When a storm knocks out the power to her iron lung, a polio survivor and her engineer sister find themselves in a race against time to find a new way for her to breathe. Split Decision ( Canada , written and directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero) Crafted , filmed, and edited within just 48 hours, this short film tells the story of an aging boxing champion with dementia, grappling to remember the final moments of his most iconic fight.

To see the complete list of films, please click HERE.

Latin music's profound influence resonates throughout the festival, with a series of panels that delve into a wide range of themes and industry insights. These discussions will feature leading voices in the industry, including multi-Latin GRAMMY nominee and actress Leslie Grace, actor and artist Anthony Ramos, Cinema Giants founder and CEO Jessy Terrero, music executive Areli Quirarte, and other top experts. Each panel promises to offer invaluable perspectives on the evolving landscape of Latin music and film.

Panel programming includes:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Art & Innovation in Music Videos

The advent of online platforms like YouTube has revolutionized music video distribution, enabling a broader range of styles and experimentation. This evolution has transformed music videos from simple illustrated songs and musical shorts into dynamic, director-driven art forms that are now integral to the digital music landscape. The boundaries between music, film, and visual art are increasingly blurred as directors and artists collaborate to create highly conceptual, immersive experiences. Listen to innovative directors about how they are pushing the envelope and redefining the music video experience.

Leaders Building Timeless Brands

A conversation focused on business economics and how Latino business leaders have championed a market opportunity-first mentality, this panel goes beyond the familiar discussions about Hollywood's challenges, spotlighting the leaders implementing tangible business solutions. Discover how these trailblazers have identified unique opportunities in the marketplace and leveraged their deep cultural understanding and business acumen to achieve remarkable success.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Soundtracks: The Power of Music in Film

Music possesses a unique power to evoke emotions and amplify a film's narrative. The right soundtrack can heighten tension, reveal a character's internal struggles, or celebrate a protagonist's triumph. This session, a blend of performance and discussion, will showcase how music transforms our cinematic experience. Experts will explore various methods of integrating music to enhance storytelling on screen.

Creating Your Own Narrative Destiny

This panel offers a captivating discussion with filmmakers who overcome financial hurdles to unleash their creativity with a glimpse into the work of visionary creators redefining storytelling through inventive, low-budget techniques. Discover how they maintain authenticity and craftsmanship while pushing the boundaries of their art.

Becoming a Multi-Hyphenate

An inspiring conversation about the journey of transitioning careers from artist to actor, this panel will explore the challenges and triumphs of evolving from one creative medium to another. Hear firsthand accounts from individuals who have successfully navigated this path, sharing their insights and experiences.

The Power of the Written Word

This panel explores how using descriptive and sensory language in storytelling makes writing more relatable and emotionally engaging. Discover how effectively breaking up sentence structures and using dialogue can transform the reader's experience and interpretation of a story. Whether it's fiction or nonfiction, in print or digital format, how a story is written significantly influences how it is perceived, remembered, and emotionally connected with the reader.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Turning a Viral Moment into an Animation Empire: A Conversation with Vivienne Medrano

This panel will highlight innovative creators and focus on how technology and creativity can be harnessed to carve out successful careers. Panelists will share their journeys and insights on leveraging digital tools to build a brand.

America's Biggest Blind Spot

The Latino consumer is the biggest blind spot for corporations, marketer, storytellers, politicians and beyond. This panel will dive into how we can use data, human-centered design, insight-driven strategies and authentic narratives to truly understand and engage the most influential consumer in the country.

The top awards for Best U.S. and International shorts confer a prize of $5,000 prize and feature films for $10,000. Attendees can purchase early bird passes starting at $124.99 (available through September 2nd), regular 3-day admission passes at $149.99, and individual day passes starting at $74.99 for Thursday and Friday and $99.99 for Saturday. VIP tickets can also be purchased for $199.99 allowing exclusive access to all-three days. For more information on the lineup and to purchase tickets, visit https://nvisionfestival.com/ or follow NVISION on Instagram @nvisionfestival.

ABOUT NVISION LATINO FILM & MUSIC FESTIVAL

NVISION Latino Film & Music Festival is dedicated to spotlighting the transformative power of culture, championing diverse Latino talent, and offering an esteemed platform for the discovery, exhibition, and celebration of groundbreaking work in film, music, the arts, and technology. Since its inception, the festival has showcased the vibrant diversity and boundless creativity of Latino and Latina filmmakers and artists in the United States. With a commitment to amplifying voices and stories that enrich our collective tapestry, NVISION continues to be a pioneering force in the cultural landscape, fostering connection, inspiration, and appreciation for the Latino experience.

ABOUT NTERTAIN

Founded by industry titans Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and Tainy, NTERTAIN is a market-leading media company comprised of NEON16, NTERTAIN STUDIOS, and culture marketing agency AM16. Together, these entities form an innovative ecosystem of boundary-pushing creatives reshaping Latin culture's perception, positioning, and narrative within today's media landscape. With a relentless commitment to disruption and innovation, NTERTAIN is at the forefront of driving meaningful change and elevating Latino voices globally.

ABOUT PALMS SPRINGS ART MUSEUM

Palm Springs Art Museum is the largest cultural institution in the Coachella Valley. The flagship building in downtown Palm Springs features compelling art exhibitions, a vast permanent collection, and the Annenberg Theatre, all in a 150,000-square-foot, architecturally significant building. Five blocks away, the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion, features exhibitions and programming that explore the rich topics of architecture and design. The museum's collection also contains two icons of modernist design: Frey House II on the mountainside behind the main building and Aluminaire House™ on the museum grounds.

