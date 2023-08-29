NVMM Announces Covelli Wedding Venue Giveaway

Couples invited to enter contest by September 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) is proud to partner with the Albert M. Covelli Foundation to provide a free wedding venue for one lucky couple. The winning contest participants will receive a complimentary wedding venue package worth up to $8,000 including onsite locations for the rehearsal, ceremony and reception.

Eligible engaged couples can enter to win a complimentary wedding venue rental at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, Ohio.
"The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is a sought-after wedding destination, both in our hometown of Columbus, Ohio, and for couples from across the country," said Candace Brady, Vice President of Advancement, National Veterans Memorial and Museum. "We're proud to partner with the Covelli Foundation to offer our incredible space to one deserving couple celebrating their love for one another and highlighting the service and sacrifice of our service members."

Contest Eligibility
Couples, at least one of whom is: 

  • An active-duty service member
  • Veteran
  • Family of a fallen service member
  • Person with a family military connection

Entries
Couples will submit a brief two- to four-minute video with their story and why they want to get married at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. Click here for entry.

Deadline and Announcement

  • Deadline for video submissions is September 15 at midnight EDT
  • Contest winners will be announced on October 18

The couple will be able to choose from available NVMM spaces including the Rooftop Sanctuary with breathtaking views of downtown Columbus, the serenity and waterfalls of Memorial Grove or the Great Hall which provides an equally stunning city view at any time of year.

NVMM Venue Rental
Thanks to support from the Albert M. Covelli Foundation, Veterans, active-duty personnel and their families may be eligible to receive complimentary or discounted event space rental at the NVMM.

About the National Veterans Memorial and Museum
The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is a truly inspiring venue for a host of meaningful events from weddings to reunions and military retirements to corporate retreats. It is the only museum in our country that pays tribute to and shares the individual stories and experiences of Veterans from all military branches throughout history in their own voices. History is presented through a dynamic, participatory experience with multi-media presentations, personal effects and interactive exhibits – all through the lens of Veterans who were there on the frontlines of history.

