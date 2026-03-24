nVoq Expands AI-Powered Clinical Documentation Capabilities to MatrixCare Users

BOULDER, Colo., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq Inc., a leader in AI-powered clinical documentation solutions for post-acute care, today announced that its medically trained voice-enabled technology will now be available within MatrixCare, a Best in KLAS-recognized electronic health record (EHR) platform serving home health, hospice, and skilled nursing providers.

This expanded availability reflects MatrixCare's alignment with nVoq's proven approach to responsible AI and speech recognition, empowering care teams to document faster and more accurately while maintaining compliance and clinician oversight.

The MatrixCare partnership builds on nVoq's ongoing innovation, including its next-generation ambient AI tool that listens, understands, and structures clinician-patient conversations into EHR-ready documentation.

"Our mission has always been to apply AI responsibly in healthcare – especially in complex and highly regulated post-acute settings," said Debbi Gillotti, President and COO of nVoq. "We're proud that our technology continues to be trusted by leading EHR platforms serving a broad range of front-line clinicians. Together with MatrixCare, we can offer a credible, practical path to adopting AI in this segment – improving productivity and bringing quality directly to the point of care."

Incorporating more than a decade of experience supporting home health and hospice organizations nationwide, nVoq's ClinicalCore AI platform combines domain-trained language models, AI-powered dictation, and ambient conversation summarization to help clinicians capture high-quality documentation directly from natural speech.

Key advantages of the ClinicalCore AI platform include:

Purpose-built for post-acute care: Developed using the language and documentation requirements of home health and hospice settings.

AI-powered dictation and summarization: Converts clinician-patient conversations into structured, compliant documentation.

Responsible innovation: HIPAA-compliant, zero-retention technology designed to protect privacy and maintain accuracy.

Proven reliability: Supported by more than a decade of use in healthcare speech recognition and workflow integration.

About nVoq

nVoq, Inc. provides AI-powered, voice-enabled clinical documentation solutions purpose-built for the complex workflows of home health, hospice, and other healthcare settings. With secure, medically infused speech recognition and next-generation ambient technologies, nVoq helps clinicians capture accurate, compliant notes faster—reducing administrative burden and improving care team productivity. Learn more at www.nvoq.com

Media Contacts:

Andrea Borgerding – nVoq, Inc. – [email protected] - 720-562-4533

SOURCE nVoq