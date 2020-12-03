nVoq is excited to announce nVoq.Voice. Our newest innovation in cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant speech to text technology is available now.

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq Incorporated is pleased to announce general availability of nVoq.Voice, its newest offering from the nVoq Platform of leading-edge, medically infused speech recognition solutions. nVoq.Voice is a highly accurate, HIPAA compliant speech-to-text solution that enables clinicians to create a comprehensive patient note in seconds.

"nVoq is well positioned to change the future of medical speech recognition with nVoq.Voice," said Charles Corfield, CEO of nVoq. "We have taken our innovative speech recognition platform to a new level and look forward to continuing to empower clinicians to deliver the best in care."

"Quality documentation is core to our business and critical to Snowline developing and delivering our care plans," said Tim Meadows, CEO, Snowline Hospice. "nVoq.Voice speech recognition is enabling our clinicians to dramatically improve their documentation quality and compliance, while giving the team time back in their schedule."

"We are thrilled at how quickly we were able to ramp the team with nVoq.Voice speech recognition," added Meadows.

nVoq.Voice offers clinicians the best of both worlds – the simplicity they've come to enjoy from consumer solutions, coupled with the enterprise-grade security and reliability they need to meet HIPAA and other compliance standards.

ABOUT nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles.

SOURCE nVoq Incorporated