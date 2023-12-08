NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOUNDER DWIGHT C. SCHAR AWARDED LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced that Dwight C. Schar was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Washington Business Journal at a ceremony held in Washington D.C. on December 7, 2023.

Mr. Schar received this award in recognition of his tremendous impact on the Washington DC area economy. Under Mr. Schar's leadership, NVR has built over 100,000 homes in the Washington DC area since its founding in 1980, creating countless jobs as a result.

In addition to his economic contributions to the Washington DC area, Mr. Schar's philanthropy has also had a significant impact on the community, most notably with the establishment of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute, the Inova Schar Heart and Vascular Institute, and the George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government.

The Company would like to congratulate Dwight on receiving this well-deserved honor.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-five metropolitan areas in fifteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

SOURCE NVR, INC.