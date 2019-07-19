NVR, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $210,209,000, or $53.09 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 3% and 8%, respectively, when compared to 2018 second quarter net income of $203,174,000, or $49.05 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1,800,194,000, a 1% increase from $1,787,305,000 in the second quarter of 2018.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, consolidated revenues were $3,487,205,000, a 5% increase from $3,316,719,000 reported for 2018. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $398,615,000, an increase of 8% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $100.61, an increase of 14% from $88.31 per diluted share for 2018.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 6% to 5,239 units, when compared to 4,964 units in the second quarter of 2018. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2019 was $358,600, a decrease of 5% when compared with the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the average sales price is primarily due to a continued shift to smaller, lower priced products, as well as a shift to markets with lower average sales prices. Settlements increased in the second quarter of 2019 to 4,720 units, which was 2% higher than the second quarter of 2018. The Company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2019 decreased on a unit basis by 6% to 9,530 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 9% to $3,516,505,000 when compared to June 30, 2018.

Homebuilding revenues of $1,757,448,000 in the second quarter of 2019 were relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2019 decreased to 18.9%, compared to 19.1% in the second quarter of 2018. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $219,650,000 in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 2% when compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1,231,039,000, an increase of 1% when compared to the second quarter of 2018. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $25,062,000 in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 37% when compared to $18,320,000 in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in income before tax is primarily due to a 16% increase in mortgage banking fees, resulting from an increase in secondary marketing gains and the timing of loan sales.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-two metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 1,757,448

$ 1,750,463

$ 3,400,654

$ 3,240,556 Other income

5,833

2,164

11,570

4,141 Cost of sales

(1,425,388)

(1,416,797)

(2,764,194)

(2,628,743) Selling, general and administrative

(112,210)

(106,517)

(227,944)

(212,064) Operating income

225,683

229,313

420,086

403,890 Interest expense

(6,033)

(6,047)

(12,026)

(12,054) Homebuilding income

219,650

223,266

408,060

391,836

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

42,746

36,842

86,551

76,163 Interest income

2,737

2,915

5,570

5,008 Other income

681

641

1,220

1,165 General and administrative

(20,834)

(21,796)

(37,592)

(41,031) Interest expense

(268)

(282)

(490)

(557) Mortgage banking income

25,062

18,320

55,259

40,748

















Income before taxes

244,712

241,586

463,319

432,584 Income tax expense

(34,503)

(38,412)

(64,704)

(63,361)

















Net income

$ 210,209

$ 203,174

$ 398,615

$ 369,223

















Basic earnings per share

$ 58.20

$ 55.90

$ 110.43

$ 101.03

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 53.09

$ 49.05

$ 100.61

$ 88.31

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,612

3,635

3,610

3,655

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,959

4,142

3,962

4,181

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

ASSETS









Homebuilding:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 860,956

$ 688,783

Restricted cash

20,403

16,982

Receivables

28,943

18,641

Inventory:









Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,199,015

1,076,904

Unsold lots and housing units

132,667

115,631

Land under development

46,725

38,857

Building materials and other

19,321

21,718





1,397,728

1,253,110













Contract land deposits, net

409,754

396,177

Property, plant and equipment, net

48,279

42,234

Operating lease right-of-use assets

65,027

—

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580

Other assets

185,727

184,004





3,058,397

2,641,511

Mortgage Banking:









Cash and cash equivalents

21,363

23,092

Restricted cash

3,393

3,071

Mortgage loans held for sale, net

462,693

458,324

Property and equipment, net

6,240

6,510

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,078

—

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347

Other assets

29,729

26,078





544,843

524,422

Total assets

$ 3,603,240

$ 3,165,933















NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Homebuilding:









Accounts payable

$ 309,419

$ 244,496

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

299,466

332,871

Customer deposits

146,207

138,246

Operating lease liabilities

72,360

—

Senior notes

597,991

597,681





1,425,443

1,313,294

Mortgage Banking:









Accounts payable and other liabilities

43,387

44,077

Operating lease liabilities

14,971

—





58,358

44,077

Total liabilities

1,483,801

1,357,371













Commitments and contingencies





















Shareholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330

shares issued as of both June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

206

206

Additional paid-in capital

1,962,156

1,820,223

Deferred compensation trust – 107,295 and 107,340 shares of NVR, Inc.

common stock as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(16,912)

(16,937)

Deferred compensation liability

16,912

16,937

Retained earnings

7,429,948

7,031,333

Less treasury stock at cost – 16,911,734 and 16,977,499 shares as of June 30,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(7,272,871)

(7,043,200)

Total shareholders' equity

2,119,439

1,808,562

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,603,240

$ 3,165,933















NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Homebuilding data:















New orders (units)















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,322

2,414

4,766

4,917 North East (2)

364

365

677

736 Mid East (3)

1,276

1,142

2,490

2,438 South East (4)

1,277

1,043

2,445

2,047 Total

5,239

4,964

10,378

10,138

















Average new order price

$ 358.6

$ 376.3

$ 362.7

$ 377.3

















Settlements (units)















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,326

2,239

4,469

4,165 North East (2)

314

354

617

655 Mid East (3)

1,097

1,092

2,127

1,971 South East (4)

983

926

2,000

1,716 Total

4,720

4,611

9,213

8,507

















Average settlement price

$ 372.3

$ 379.6

$ 369.1

$ 380.9

















Backlog (units)















Mid Atlantic (1)









4,445

4,976 North East (2)









623

763 Mid East (3)









2,169

2,365 South East (4)









2,293

2,058 Total









9,530

10,162

















Average backlog price









$ 369.0

$ 380.0

















New order cancellation rate

13%



13%



14%



13%

Community count (average)

470

480

460

483 Lots controlled at end of period









101,400

94,200

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,231,039

$ 1,214,101

$ 2,372,037

$ 2,223,774 Capture rate

89%



87%



89%



87%



















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,643,596

3,628,515 Number of shares repurchased

29,826

42,112

111,655

158,380 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 87,980

$ 126,296

$ 304,479

$ 483,538



































(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C. (2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania (3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois (4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida





