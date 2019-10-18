NVR, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $223,787,000, or $56.11 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 14% and 16%, respectively, when compared to 2018 third quarter net income of $195,816,000, or $48.28 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1,911,264,000, a 3% increase from $1,852,407,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, consolidated revenues were $5,398,469,000, a 4% increase from $5,169,126,000 reported for 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $622,402,000, an increase of 10% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $156.61, an increase of 15% from $136.53 per diluted share for 2018.

The Company's effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased to 16.2% and 14.8%, respectively, compared to 21.6% and 17.2% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate was favorably impacted by an increase in the income tax benefit recognized related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $27,604,000 and $86,809,000 for three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to $12,585,000 and $58,607,000, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

Homebuilding

New orders in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 11% to 4,766 units, when compared to 4,302 units in the third quarter of 2018. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2019 was $369,200, a decrease of 1% when compared with the third quarter of 2018. Settlements increased in the third quarter of 2019 to 5,124 units, which was 8% higher than the third quarter of 2018. The Company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2019 decreased on a unit basis by 6% to 9,172 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 7% to $3,402,933,000 when compared to September 30, 2018.

Homebuilding revenues of $1,873,331,000 in the third quarter of 2019 increased 4% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2019 increased to 19.0%, compared to 18.6% in the third quarter of 2018. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $245,774,000 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 10% when compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1,373,946,000, an increase of 10% when compared to the third quarter of 2018. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $21,400,000 in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 16% when compared to $25,514,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in income before tax is primarily due to a 12% decrease in mortgage banking fees, resulting from the timing of loan sales and a decrease in the fair value measurement adjustment.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-two metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Homebuilding:















Revenues

$ 1,873,331

$ 1,809,345

$ 5,273,985

$ 5,049,901 Other income

6,696

2,840

18,266

6,981 Cost of sales

(1,518,276)

(1,472,649)

(4,282,470)

(4,101,392) Selling, general and administrative

(109,969)

(109,372)

(337,913)

(321,436) Operating income

251,782

230,164

671,868

634,054 Interest expense

(6,008)

(5,968)

(18,034)

(18,022) Homebuilding income

245,774

224,196

653,834

616,032

















Mortgage Banking:















Mortgage banking fees

37,933

43,062

124,484

119,225 Interest income

3,340

3,362

8,910

8,370 Other income

819

659

2,039

1,824 General and administrative

(20,407)

(21,340)

(57,999)

(62,371) Interest expense

(285)

(229)

(775)

(786) Mortgage banking income

21,400

25,514

76,659

66,262

















Income before taxes

267,174

249,710

730,493

682,294 Income tax expense

(43,387)

(53,894)

(108,091)

(117,255)

















Net income

$ 223,787

$ 195,816

$ 622,402

$ 565,039

















Basic earnings per share

$ 60.94

$ 54.21

$ 171.43

$ 155.22

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 56.11

$ 48.28

$ 156.61

$ 136.53

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding

3,672

3,612

3,631

3,640

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,988

4,056

3,974

4,139

NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)













September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS







Homebuilding:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,068,172

$ 688,783 Restricted cash

18,337

16,982 Receivables

29,276

18,641 Inventory:







Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers

1,236,831

1,076,904 Unsold lots and housing units

161,417

115,631 Land under development

80,193

38,857 Building materials and other

18,008

21,718



1,496,449

1,253,110









Contract land deposits, net

404,850

396,177 Property, plant and equipment, net

50,463

42,234 Operating lease right-of-use assets

63,505

— Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

41,580

41,580 Other assets

181,234

184,004



3,353,866

2,641,511 Mortgage Banking:







Cash and cash equivalents

26,765

23,092 Restricted cash

2,493

3,071 Mortgage loans held for sale, net

411,223

458,324 Property and equipment, net

6,058

6,510 Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,857

— Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net

7,347

7,347 Other assets

21,750

26,078



489,493

524,422 Total assets

$ 3,843,359

$ 3,165,933











NVR, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)













September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Homebuilding:







Accounts payable

$ 285,714

$ 244,496 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

319,347

332,871 Customer deposits

142,937

138,246 Operating lease liabilities

70,864

— Senior notes

598,146

597,681



1,417,008

1,313,294 Mortgage Banking:







Accounts payable and other liabilities

40,084

44,077 Operating lease liabilities

14,810

—



54,894

44,077 Total liabilities

1,471,902

1,357,371









Commitments and contingencies

















Shareholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

206

206 Additional paid-in capital

2,020,180

1,820,223 Deferred compensation trust – 107,295 and 107,340 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(16,912)

(16,937) Deferred compensation liability

16,912

16,937 Retained earnings

7,653,735

7,031,333 Less treasury stock at cost – 16,857,145 and 16,977,499 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(7,302,664)

(7,043,200) Total shareholders' equity

2,371,457

1,808,562 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,843,359

$ 3,165,933











NVR, Inc. Operating Activity (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Homebuilding data:















New orders (units)















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,086

2,124

6,852

7,041 North East (2)

323

315

1,000

1,051 Mid East (3)

1,141

962

3,631

3,400 South East (4)

1,216

901

3,661

2,948 Total

4,766

4,302

15,144

14,440

















Average new order price

$ 369.2

$ 374.0

$ 364.8

$ 376.3

















Settlements (units)















Mid Atlantic (1)

2,421

2,297

6,890

6,462 North East (2)

316

367

933

1,022 Mid East (3)

1,255

1,164

3,382

3,135 South East (4)

1,132

926

3,132

2,642 Total

5,124

4,754

14,337

13,261

















Average settlement price

$ 365.5

$ 380.5

$ 367.8

$ 380.8

















Backlog (units)















Mid Atlantic (1)









4,110

4,803 North East (2)









630

711 Mid East (3)









2,055

2,163 South East (4)









2,377

2,033 Total









9,172

9,710

















Average backlog price









$ 371.0

$ 377.1

















New order cancellation rate

16%

16%

14%

14% Community count (average)

473

479

464

481 Lots controlled at end of period









102,000

96,400

















Mortgage banking data:















Loan closings

$ 1,373,946

$ 1,249,199

$ 3,745,983

$ 3,472,976 Capture rate

90%

88%

89%

87%

















Common stock information:















Shares outstanding at end of period









3,698,185

3,595,069 Number of shares repurchased

18,024

63,844

129,679

222,224 Aggregate cost of shares repurchased

$ 61,064

$ 173,831

$ 365,542

$ 657,369





































(1) Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2) New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3) New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4) North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida







