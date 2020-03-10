NWEA Researchers to Present on Growth, Social Emotional Learning, English Language Learners and Equity in March

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA researchers are presenting at several prominent education research, practice, and policy conferences in March 2020 including the Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) Spring 2020 Conference , ASCD Empower20 Conference, and Association for Education Finance and Policy (AEFP).

Friday, March 13 at SREE: Effect Sizes for Quantifying Student and School Growth in Achievement: In Search of Practical Significance as part of the From Baseline Equivalence to Interpretation of Effect Sizes: Analytic Issues to Consider across all Phases of a Study session; NWEA researcher Yeow Meng Thum , Ph.D., and the University of Virginia and NWEA-affiliated research fellow James Soland , Ph.D.



at SREE: as part of the session; NWEA researcher , Ph.D., and the and NWEA-affiliated research fellow , Ph.D. Saturday, March 14 at SREE: Measuring Social-emotional Learning Outcomes When Teachers and Parents Disagree about Students: Implications for Measurement and Long-Term Outcomes; NWEA researcher Megan Kuhfeld , Ph.D. and the University of Virginia and NWEA-affiliated research fellow James Soland , Ph.D.; and

Differences in Students' Social-emotional Learning Outcomes by English Language Learner Reclassification Status; Monica Lee, Ph.D., Stanford University, and the University of Virginia and NWEA-affiliated research fellow James Soland, Ph.D.; and

Does Self-efficacy Mediate the Relationship between English Learner Status and Academic Growth? University of Virginia and NWEA-affiliated research fellow James Soland, Ph.D. as part of the Understanding the Social-emotional Learning Needs of English Learners: Implications and Measurement Challenges symposium

For more than 40 years, NWEA has been a pioneer in educational research and assessment methodology with a focus on improving learning outcomes for every student. NWEA continues this discovery through dedicated research that explores foundational issues in education, practical challenges in today's schools, and the evolving role of technology in the lives of students. Core to this work is partnering with researchers from universities, think tanks, grant-funding agencies, and other stakeholders to expand the insights drawn from NWEA's student growth database—one of the most extensive in the world.

For more information about the work of NWEA's Research, please visit www.nwea.org/research-overview/ .

About NWEA

NWEA® is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide by creating assessment solutions that precisely measure growth and proficiency—and provide insights to help tailor instruction. Educators in more than 10,000 schools, districts, and education agencies in 141 countries rely on our flagship interim assessment, MAP® Growth™; our progress monitoring and skills mastery tool, MAP® Skills™; our reading fluency and comprehension assessment, MAP® Reading Fluency™ and our new assessment solution that combines growth and proficiency measurement. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA can partner with you to help all kids learn.

SOURCE NWEA

Related Links

www.nwea.org

