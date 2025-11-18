NWEA Study Finds Unequal Access to Algebra Limits Advanced Math Pathways

Only 3 in 5 schools offer Algebra by 8th grade; even among high-achieving students,

Black students are systematically less likely to be placed; universal screening could help close the gap

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NWEA , a K-12 assessment and research organization, released today a new research brief, " Unequal Access to 8th-Grade Algebra: How School Offerings and Placement Practices Limit Opportunity ." The research shows that access to early Algebra – a key gateway to advanced high school math, STEM majors, and higher lifetime earnings – remains highly inequitable across the United States.

Drawing on recent NWEA data from 162,000 eighth-grade students across 22 states, the study examines both whether schools offer Algebra by 8th grade and how students are placed when it is offered. The findings point to significant gaps tied to school poverty levels, geography, and race/ethnicity. Among high-achieving students, these gaps are driven less by student readiness than by inconsistent placement practices.

Key findings of the research

Course availability is not universal : Overall, only 58% of schools in the sample offered Algebra by 8th grade. Access was markedly lower in rural, high-poverty schools and in schools with a high percentage of Black or Latino students, where fewer than half offered Algebra in 8th grade, closing off access to advanced math pathways for students in those schools.

: Overall, only 58% of schools in the sample offered Algebra by 8th grade. Access was markedly lower in rural, high-poverty schools and in schools with a high percentage of Black or Latino students, where fewer than half offered Algebra in 8th grade, closing off access to advanced math pathways for students in those schools. Placement is inequitable even when Algebra is offered : In schools that offered the course, more than half of Asian students were enrolled, compared to 22% of Latino students and 17% of Black students.

: In schools that offered the course, more than half of Asian students were enrolled, compared to 22% of Latino students and 17% of Black students. Among high-achieving students, placement practices, not ability, are a key driver of these inequities: Among the top 20% of 5th-grade achievers, 84% of Asian students and 68% of White and Latino students took Algebra in 8th grade, versus 60% of Black students; universal screening offers a more equitable approach.

"Early Algebra is a launchpad – it sets students up for advanced coursework in high school and opens doors to STEM in college and beyond," said Dr. Daniel Long, Senior Research Scientist, NWEA . "Our analysis shows many students, including high-achieving Black students, are being shut out of that launch because of how placement decisions are made. The good news: there is a practical fix through universal screening."

Why placement practices matter

Many districts rely on a mix of standardized test scores, teacher recommendations, and parent referrals to decide who takes Algebra in 8th grade. While common, these approaches can introduce bias and inadvertently favor students with greater social capital, perpetuating inequities in access.

The brief highlights universal screening – routinely reviewing all students using consistent, high-quality measures and automatically enrolling those who demonstrate readiness – as a practical, more equitable alternative. States including Washington, Nevada, Colorado, North Carolina, and Texas have reported improvements in access for low-income and minority students when employing universal screening.

Closing Algebra access gaps requires action at both the state and local levels. The new brief offers recommendations that can be implemented by policymakers and district leaders, including:

Support equitable access : Advance state-level universal screening policies and expand Algebra offerings, especially in rural and high-poverty schools.

: Advance state-level universal screening policies and expand Algebra offerings, especially in rural and high-poverty schools. Invest in educators : Provide resources to hire and train qualified math teachers through economic incentives and sustained professional development.

: Provide resources to hire and train qualified math teachers through economic incentives and sustained professional development. Adopt fair placement practices : Implement universal screening at the school and district level to identify all students ready for advanced coursework.

: Implement universal screening at the school and district level to identify all students ready for advanced coursework. Expand student supports: Increase access to tutoring, double-dose instruction, and targeted skill-building to help more students succeed in Algebra.

Read the new report at https://www.nwea.org/research/publication/unequal-access-to-8th-grade-algebra-how-school-offerings-and-placement-practices-limit-opportunity

