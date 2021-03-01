NWI Enterprises, Inc. Acquires LockeyUSA

ST. LOUIS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NWI Enterprises, Inc. ("NWI"), a Harbour Group company, has acquired the assets of LockeyUSA ("Lockey"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lockey is a specialty supplier of high-quality perimeter-security and gate-hardware products, providing security and convenience for a wide range of commercial and residential applications. Lockey's product portfolio includes keyless locks, hydraulic gate-closing hardware, and panic hardware. The company is based in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

Mr. Fox commented, "Bringing Lockey into the NWI organization establishes a vital presence in the perimeter security market in multiple important customer channels. Lockey's reputation in the industry, quality product offerings, and attention to customer service make for a great fit with NWI."

"NWI has an extraordinarily strong reputation in the market, and we are thrilled to partner with both the NWI team and Harbour Group" said Doug Hill, founder of Lockey. "We believe our high-quality product offering and attention to customer security and convenience will be a great complement to NWI's expansion into perimeter security. At the same time, Lockey's traditional customer base will now be offered NWI's complementary fence and gate hardware products. I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to helping create the next phase of growth."

"We are excited about the combination of Lockey and NWI," said Neil Yeargin, CEO and President of NWI. "We see the combination with Lockey as a prime opportunity to expand our product offering, supported by a team dedicated to providing quality products with attention to customer service."

About NWI Enterprises

NWI Enterprises, through its subsidiaries, is a leading supplier of specialty hardware to OEMs, distributors, and installers in the fence and gate, railing and patio markets. The company's brands include Nationwide Industries, Ultra-Tec, RailFX, and now LockeyUSA. NWI is based in Tampa, Fla. Its products include a broad line of fence and gate hardware, railing component and infill systems, window and door hardware, custom components sold on an OEM basis, and hardware for the patio industry.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned, operations focused company based in St. Louis, Mo. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries including control solutions, remote monitoring solutions, fence and gate hardware systems, interior wallcoverings and fabrics, LED lighting, flow control, scientific products and lab ware, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, stainless fittings, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 215 companies in 47 different industries.

SOURCE Harbour Group