NWPX Infrastructure Achieves UL 508A Certification for several NWPX Park Products

Certification streamlines approvals for projects with automated controls systems.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced it has achieved UL 508A certification for control panel systems used across water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure products.

This certification indicates that a product has been tested by UL Solutions and meets scientific safety, quality, and security standards including correct component selection, proper conductor sizing, protection, and spacing; verified short-circuit current ratings (SCCR); and accurate labeling, documentation, and wiring methods. This certification also assures our customers the product is in compliance with the National Electrical Code (NEC) Article 409 and is expected to simplify permitting and inspection, streamline approvals, and shorten project timelines.

UL certified control systems can be found on many of NWPX Park's core products including oil-water separators, grease interceptors, lift stations, water storage units, metering backflow units, potable water, fire protection, and irrigation systems. All our automated control systems are compatible with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Building Management Systems (BMS), and remote telemetry while enabling standardized, scalable system deployment.

"We see this certification as a noticeable advantage for our products," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of NWPX Infrastructure. "Engineers and municipalities trust UL certified products, and as more customers are requiring automated controls, having the security, traceability, and quality known by UL reinforces our position as a trusted, scalable provider of infrastructure automation solutions."

About NWPX Infrastructure – Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products and lined precast sanitary sewer system components, which are manufactured under the NWPX Geneva brand, as well as water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment, and stormwater quality products through the NWPX Park brand. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, NWPX Infrastructure operates 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

