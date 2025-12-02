NWPX Geneva Named Utah "Manufacturer of the Year"

Team receives award in the "Large Company" category at Annual UMA Awards Gala.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced its Utah-based precast brand NWPX Geneva was named Manufacturer of the Year in the large company category by the Utah Manufacturers Association (UMA).

The UMA bestows the Manufacturer of the Year title to companies that demonstrate outstanding performance in operational excellence, economic achievement, and workplace safety. The UMA evaluates a company's product and manufacturing process, continuous improvement, management philosophy, employee commitment, and community involvement.

Our team highlighted NWPX Geneva's outstanding safety record and workplace training efforts as well as all three plants Lean journey for continuous improvement. The UMA also considered NWPX Geneva's environmental and community stewardship programs that include baselining Greenhouse Gas Emissions and partnering with local organizations to address pressing community needs including food security to disaster relief.

Vice President / General Manager of NWPX Geneva Jesus Tanguis and his team were on hand to accept the award at the dinner gala held in November.

"We could not be more proud of our team in Utah," exclaimed Scott Montross, President and CEO of NWPX Infrastructure. "In the last year, all three of our NWPX Geneva plants have increased production while maintaining a strong safety record. This team is driving operational efficiency, and it is rewarding to see their hard work recognized by an independent, trusted organization."

The UMA was established in 1905 and represents over 1,200 manufacturing and service providers with a commitment to workforce development, education, and community outreach. The non-profit helps attract new businesses to the state and encourages existing ones to expand. The UMA is the voice of the manufacturing industry at the Utah State Capitol and advocates for a manufacturing friendly environment to Utah's Legislature and Congress.

About NWPX Infrastructure – Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products and lined precast sanitary sewer system components, which are manufactured under the NWPX Geneva brand, as well as water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment, and stormwater quality products through the NWPX Park brand. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, NWPX Infrastructure operates 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins

Chief Financial Officer

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.

360-397-6294 • [email protected]

SOURCE NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.