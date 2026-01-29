NWPX Infrastructure Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions

The Company promotes four key individuals in Operations

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NWPX Infrastructure (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products, today announced a series of strategic leadership promotions across the Company.

Michael Wray has been promoted to Executive Vice President with operating and commercial oversight for both the Water Transmission Systems ("WTS") and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems ("Precast") segments of business. Michael previously held the title Senior Vice President/General Manager of Precast. He has been instrumental to the Company's Precast segment growth and supported the acquisitions of both NWPX Geneva and NWPX Park. Michael started with NWPX in 2007 as a Project Manager at a WTS plant in Utah. In 2020 he was promoted to Vice President/General Manager of Precast. Earlier in January, Miles Brittain, Executive Vice President, announced his retirement, and his intention to assist in transition priorities through his retirement date in April.

Eric Stokes has been promoted to Senior Vice President and WTS Group President. He will continue to have commercial and operating responsibility for the WTS segment, which includes all sales, engineering, quality, and production for the Company's WTS plants in North America. His broadened responsibilities will now include operating and commercial oversight for the Company's Permalok® steel casing pipe plant in St. Louis, MO as well as corporate and WTS purchasing. Eric joined NWPX in 2008 and has played a critical role in strengthening performance across the WTS segment.

Jesus Tanguis has been promoted to Senior Vice President/General Manager of Precast. Since joining the Company in January 2024 as Vice President/General Manager of NWPX Geneva, Jesus has steadily grown the Utah Precast business and improved its operational performance. Moving forward, Jesus will have operating and commercial oversight for both NWPX Geneva and NWPX Park.

Justin Fraughton has been promoted to Vice President and General Manager of NWPX Geneva and will now provide commercial and operating oversight to the Company's three Utah facilities. Justin started with NWPX Geneva in 1998 and has since taken on roles of increasing responsibility with his last role as Multi-Site Operations Manager.

"This leadership evolution continues to position NWPX Infrastructure for sustained growth and operational excellence," states Scott Montross, President and CEO of NWPX Infrastructure. "Each of these leaders has earned greater responsibility by delivering results, developing people, and strengthening performance across markets. We are proud of our ability to promote from within and continue to build a team to scale operations. As Miles transitions toward retirement, we thank him for his contributions and wish him the very best in his next chapter."

About NWPX Infrastructure – Founded in 1966, NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure products. Under the Northwest Pipe Company brand, the Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water transmission systems in North America and produces steel casing pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, and pipeline system joints and fittings. The Company also provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including high-quality reinforced precast concrete products and lined precast sanitary sewer system components, which are manufactured under the NWPX Geneva brand, as well as water distribution and management equipment including pump lift stations, wastewater pretreatment, and stormwater quality products through the NWPX Park brand. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company's skilled team is committed to quality and innovation while upholding its core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, NWPX Infrastructure operates 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. For more information, please visit www.nwpx.com.

Contact:

Aaron Wilkins

Chief Financial Officer

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.

360-397-6294 • [email protected]

SOURCE NWPX Infrastructure, Inc.