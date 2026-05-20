NX Automotive Logistics USA Opens New Warehouse in Ohio

- Expanding Storage and Export Packaging Capabilities to Meet Midwest Automotive Logistics Demand -

TOKYO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NX Automotive Logistics USA, Inc. (hereinafter "NXAL"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held a completion ceremony on Wednesday, April 15, for the new Warehouse No. 4 constructed on the grounds of its head office in East Liberty, Ohio.

Boasting a total floor area of 16,762 m2, the new warehouse will expand NXAL's storage, export packaging and warehouse operation capabilities, enabling the company to meet the growing demand for automotive logistics in the U.S. Midwest while leveraging its proximity to production sites to enhance its ability to provide customers with prompt and reliable logistics services.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Images: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12HXLUmE_LHKdAmMXL3FBslDsmWUXYuff/view?usp=drive_link

NXAL has been based in the U.S. state of Ohio since its establishment in September 1989, providing logistics services primarily to the automotive industry, including production logistics support, receiving, shipping and inventory management, kitting, sub-assembly, export packaging and repackaging.

Over the past several years, the U.S. automotive industry has seen an increase in the number of parts handled, driven in part by advancements in EV production. Consequently, there is a rising need to secure logistics space near production sites and to ensure stable logistics operations. To meet this demand, NXAL has been expanding in-house warehousing capacity at its head office premises, as demonstrated most recently by the opening of Warehouse No. 4.

Located in an Ohio automotive hub, the new warehouse leverages its proximity to production plants to reduce transport lead times and enable rapid shipping and receiving. Equipped with 50 dock doors, it can efficiently handle large volumes of cargo. The facility features high ceilings in certain areas, anticipating future needs for multi-level storage and the ability to accommodate diverse cargo types.

LED lighting and electric forklifts were adopted from an environmental perspective, and a solar power generation system is currently being installed on the warehouse roof. Plans are for this system to cover over 50% of the warehouse's electricity demand, thereby helping reduce CO2 emissions and creating a sustainable logistics system.

Moving forward, NXAL aims to balance productivity improvements with labor savings through the utilization of DX technologies and the introduction of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs). By further strengthening coordination with existing facilities, the company will endeavor to put in place a system capable of flexibly handling increased volumes and customers' diversifying needs.

The completion ceremony was attended by NXAL personnel, local stakeholders, customers and NX Group representatives. With the start of operations at this warehouse, NXAL will be further enhancing its logistics infrastructure while working to improve services for customers, expanding its business and contributing further to the local community.

To realize its long-term vision of becoming "a logistics company with a strong presence in the global market," the NX Group will pursue sustained expansion of its logistics capabilities in the United States as it leverages its global network for international transport, thereby contributing to the growth of its customers' business activities.

Comment from NXAL President Shunya Ishii: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Kce0jyQtDga60a4hMhSZiAcDFCXJA7DF/view?usp=sharing

Profile of new warehouse

Name: NX Automotive Logistics USA Warehouse No. 4

Location: 13900 State Route 287, East Liberty, Ohio 43319

Floor area: 16,762.12 m2

Key facilities: 50 dock doors, LED lighting, electric forklifts, solar power system (scheduled to become operational in fiscal year 2026)

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.