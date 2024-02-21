NX Morocco Free Zone Acquires Environmental, and Occupational Health/Safety Management System Certifications

TOKYO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Morocco Free Zone SARLAU (hereinafter "NX Morocco Free Zone"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has obtained ISO 14001:2015 (for environmental management systems), and ISO 45001:2018 (for occupational health and safety management systems) certifications, effective January 18, 2024.

The NX Group is committed to maintaining and improving quality in its various operations as a useful means of ensuring the Group develops in a sustainable manner and steps up its performance to boost customer satisfaction, and to pursuing ISO certification on a global basis.

NX Morocco Free Zone obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management systems in 2022 to maintain and improve its quality of services. To provide higher-quality services, NX Morocco Free Zone has worked to lessen its environmental impact and reduce its occupational health and safety risks, resulting in the following certifications.

- ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental management systems)
Under the NX Group Environmental Charter, NX Morocco Free Zone is doing its share to reduce the various risks intrinsic to the natural, labor and other environments that surround its organizations in order to fulfill the Group's global environmental responsibilities. It will continue actively endeavoring to protect the environment and to aid in building a sustainable society.

- ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational health and safety management systems)
In accordance with the NX Group's safety philosophy of "safety takes precedence over everything else," NX Morocco Free Zone will continue improving its working environment and reducing the risk of work-related occupational accidents by placing the highest priority on ensuring safety and health in its working environment and by aspiring to be workplaces where all employees involved in business activities can work safely and securely.

NX Morocco Free Zone remains determined to help create a sustainable society through its business endeavors, and to provide its customers with valuable logistics services on a global scale while striving to further enhance its own reliability and corporate value.

Details of ISO certification
Name of organization: Nippon Express Morocco Free Zone SARLAU
Acquisition date: January 18, 2024
Certification standards: ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018
Certified businesses: Logistics business
Conformity assessment body: Bureau Veritas S.A.

