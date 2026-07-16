NxLite Completes $13.1M Series A and $3.5M Debt Facility; Technology Supply Chain Leader Erin Sawyer Joins Board of Directors

Oversubscribed Final Close Lands 42% Above October Announcement for Energy-Efficiency Coatings Maker

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NxLite, the manufacturer of air-stable, energy-efficient coatings for glass and polymeric substrates, today announced the final close of its Series A financing, a $3.5 million debt facility from RSF Social Finance, and the appointment of technology supply chain leader Erin Sawyer to the board of directors.

These moves signal deepening conviction in NxLite's manufacturing and commercial trajectory.

The first close of the round was announced in October 2025 at $9.2 million. The final close brings the Series A to $13.1 million, oversubscribing the company's original $10 million target, with capital arriving over a 120-day second-close window from new and existing investors.

The round was led by Crabtree Lane Alt, LLC, with new investment from VoLo Earth Ventures and continued participation from Earth Foundry, MUUS, New Climate Ventures, ACT Venture Partners, and strategic investors in the door, window, and building industries.

Alongside the equity round, NxLite secured a $3.5 million debt facility from RSF Social Finance, providing additional non-dilutive capital to support manufacturing scale-up.

Since the first close, NxLite has been adding capacity and enhancing its full-scale manufacturing capability at its Advanced Innovation & Manufacturing (AIM) Center in Canton, Michigan, while adding partnerships with major players in multiple use cases.

"We are grateful to attract the capital and the caliber of leader joining our board in what can be a difficult financial market," said David Mather, Chairman and CEO of NxLite. "Investors who have watched us de-risk manufacturing, secure commercial agreements, and execute against our plan are leaning in further, with both their balance sheets and their time."

"NxLite has built a rare combination: validated technology, demonstrated manufacturing, and real customers under contract," said Jason Blumberg, Managing Partner at Earth Foundry and NxLite board member. "The company is positioned to capture a major opportunity in energy-efficient buildings, and the team has earned the conviction this round reflects."

About New Board Member Erin Sawyer

Erin Sawyer is a Venture Partner at VoLo Earth Ventures, a climate technology firm investing across electricity, mobility, buildings, and industry. She previously served as Vice President of Supply Chain at Wrightspeed, leading the supply chain organization for electric powertrains in heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and as Group Manager of Core Technologies at Tesla, where she executed global sourcing strategies and drove cost reductions across the Model S and Model X platforms during their global scale-up.

"What stood out about NxLite was its operational maturity," said Erin Sawyer. "They validated the technology, secured offtake agreements, and demonstrated production at full scale very early in the process. Companies that get the sequencing right are rare. I'm joining to help compress the timeline from here."

About NxLite

NxLite™ (pronounced "next light") is bringing air-stable, energy-efficient, lightweight glass and glass-like solutions to the world. Our proprietary permanent, low-emissivity coatings—applicable to both glass and polymeric substrates—uniquely reduce energy consumption while cutting weight compared to conventional alternatives. Partnering with leaders in the window industry, commercial refrigeration, transportation, and beyond, NxLite is scaling this breakthrough technology for global application.

Learn more at www.nxlite.com.

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SOURCE NxLite