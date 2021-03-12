NXP Semiconductors, Penn National Gaming, Generac Holdings and Caesars Entertainment Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, S&P SmallCap 600 and S&P 100

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 22, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASD:NXPI) will replace Flowserve Corp. (NYSE:FLS) in the S&P 500, Flowserve will replace Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Edgewell Personal Care will replace Exterran Corp. (NYSE:EXTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Exterran is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASD:PENN), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASD:CZR) will all move to the S&P 500, replacing SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Xerox Holdings Corp. (NYSE:XRX) and Vontier Corp (NYSE:VNT), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P 500 constituents Broadcom Inc. (NASD:AVGO), T-Mobile US Inc. (NASD:TMUS) and Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) will replace Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL), Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) and Schlumberger NV (NYSE:SLB) in the S&P 100. Allstate, Kinder Morgan, and Schlumberger will remain in the S&P 500.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Mar 22, 2021 S&P 500 Addition NXP Semiconductors NXPI Information Technology

S&P 500 Addition Penn National Gaming PENN Consumer Discretionary

S&P 500 Addition Generac Holdings GNRC Industrials

S&P 500 Addition Caesars Entertainment CZR Consumer Discretionary

S&P 500 Deletion Flowserve FLS Industrials

S&P 500 Deletion SL Green Realty SLG Real Estate

S&P 500 Deletion Xerox Holdings XRX Information Technology

S&P 500 Deletion Vontier VNT Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Flowserve FLS Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Addition SL Green Realty SLG Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Xerox Holdings XRX Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Addition Vontier VNT Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Edgewell Personal Care EPC Consumer Staples

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Penn National Gaming PENN Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Generac Holdings GNRC Industrials

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Caesars Entertainment CZR Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Edgewell Personal Care EPC Consumer Staples

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Exterran EXTN Energy

S&P 100 Addition Broadcom AVGO Information Technology

S&P 100 Addition T-Mobile US TMUS Communication Services

S&P 100 Addition Linde LIN Materials

S&P 100 Deletion Allstate ALL Financials

S&P 100 Deletion Kinder Morgan KMI Energy

S&P 100 Deletion Schlumberger SLB Energy

