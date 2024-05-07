NXT1 Announces General Availability of LaunchIT - Simple, Fast, and Secure SaaS Delivery

Cloud-Native SaaS Deployment and Management Platform Accelerates Time to Revenue with Fully Automated, Enterprise-Level Infrastructure, Security, Compliance, and Ecommerce Management

BEL AIR, Md., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NXT1, a Maryland-based cloud-native software company, announced today the general availability of NXT1 LaunchIT, its flagship secure-SaaS delivery platform. LaunchIT offers software vendors and builders a ready-to-use environment for software deployment and management that automates and streamlines all major operational requirements to support SaaS delivery – simply code and deploy. The solution is a major advance for enterprise and government software sales, offering a simplified path to compliance, including FedRAMP-ATO readiness at a fraction of traditional time and cost.

"Today's announcement is the culmination of years of research, experience, and development," commented John Sobczak, CEO and Co-founder of NXT1. "LaunchIT breaks important new ground for software creation and sales, as the first practical, automated integration of SaaS security with software delivery, infrastructure deployment and management. With LaunchIT, any team can bypass the massive cost of specialized talent, tooling and effort required to ensure secure, high performing SaaS, and instead deploy code in under 15 minutes from an easy-to-use dashboard. LaunchIT makes government-level security available for any software development effort, while dramatically reducing the complexity and cost of SaaS management."

NXT1 LaunchIT Key Features

SaaS Infrastructure Management

LaunchIT is a highly secure, automated, available, and resilient multi-region development platform that securely deploys and autonomously manages cloud-native serverless infrastructure.

SaaS Security

LaunchIT includes automated security, from NIST 800-53 (rev 5) and continuous compliance automation (CCA), to FedRAMP controls that eliminate drift from security policies.

SecDevOps

LaunchIT's shifts left security with continuously integrated tests maintains strict adherence to security policy prior to deployment of any changes.

SaaS Compliance

Launch your SaaS, ready to be compliant, and maintain FedRAMP authorization without time consuming and expensive manual re-work, documentation, and continuous monitoring.

Observability & Performance

LaunchIT provides 100% visibility into assets, changes, and risks to those assets, as well as performance and utilization analysis.

Cloud Marketplaces

LaunchIT offers easy SaaS marketplace creation, with trial support, flexible SaaS pricing models, secure transactions, and subscriber provisioning.

SaaS Subscription Management

LaunchIT provides an intuitive dashboard to create accounts, subscribe to services, monitor account services, make changes, and pay for services used.

LaunchIT pricing offers curated packages for enterprise, startups, and software prototyping. Start a free trial at nxt1.cloud/go or visit us at RSA 2024 Expo in the QuintessenceLabs booth, #1933.

About NXT1

NXT1 is a cloud-native software company, based in Bel Air, Maryland, that offers secure-by-design SaaS deployment and management solutions. The NXT1 LaunchIT platform empowers software developers and vendors to rapidly build and launch secure SaaS through fully automated cloud infrastructure management – simply code and deploy. LaunchIT accelerates time to revenue for startups, legacy application migrations, enterprise expansions, and independent software development. For more information, visit nxt1.cloud.

