NY Business Leaders Come Out in Force to Support Global Hope & Healing Via the Human-Animal Bond

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives from New York's major investment banks and law firms packed the Edison Ballroom this past Wednesday to celebrate global hope and healing through the human-animal bond. The occasion was The Good Dog Foundation's sold-out gala honoring Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE (in memoriam) and the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) USA along with the Blackstone Charitable Foundation.

Featured presenter was Elias Weiss Friedman, creator of the globally recognized social media account The Dogist and a New York Times bestselling author. Mr. Friedman presented The Good Dog Foundation's 2026 Hope & Healing Award to Dr. Jane Goodall (posthumously) and to the Jane Goodall Institute USA, citing their advocacy for animal welfare, environmental conservation, and the interconnected well-being of people, other animals, and the planet. Mr. Friedman had the opportunity to interview Jane Goodall just 10 days before her death on his digital talk series, DOGS with Elias Weiss Friedman.

The Blackstone Charitable Foundation was honored for its innovative giving program which strengthens communities globally by helping nonprofits grow, and for its leadership support of The Good Dog Foundation's highly popular Workforce Wellness therapy dog program. Good Dog Workforce Wellness lets businesses schedule periodic therapy dog visits that greatly benefit employee mental wellbeing and morale. The visits trigger a surge in feel-good hormones, particularly oxytocin, which the National Institutes of Health has shown alleviates employee stress, enhances self-trust and teamwork, and empowers creative output.

At the gala, Juilliard School jazz artists performed, and guests received "shots of joy" from Therapy Dog Love Sessions – an event unique to Good Dog galas – where attendees may sign up for individualized quality time with a super-loving dog and its human handler.

The evening's honorees delivered heartfelt remarks reflecting on the power of empathy, service, and the profound impact animals can have on human lives. Harlee Caplan, Vice President of Blackstone Charitable Foundation, and Anna Rathmann, Executive Director of JGI USA, spoke about the importance of building stronger communities through compassion, education, and meaningful human connection.

Rachel McPherson, Founding President of The Good Dog Foundation, asked gala guests to "own" Jane Goodall's final interview, quoting her: "Each and every one of you has a role to play. Even today when the planet is dark, there still is hope. Don't lose hope! You have it in your power to make a difference. Don't give up!"

Gala proceeds reached an historic high for Good Dog. Corporate sponsors included Orrick, Paul Hastings, Post, Barclays, Schwarzman Animal Medical Center, Goldman Sachs, Lazard, Cascadia and Wells Fargo.

Proceeds will support dramatic expansion of Good Dog, enabling the nonprofit to gradually double its corps of expertly trained and certified therapy dog teams to help a quarter million children and adults per year as they strive to overcome emotional trauma and learning issues. Right now, Good Dog is able to help 100,000 people heal - but demand has exploded among Good Dog's 300+ partner-facilities, which include NYC's great teaching hospitals plus universities, grade schools, nursing homes, community organizations and corporate workplaces throughout the Tri-State/Greater NY Metro area.

To learn more about The Good Dog Foundation, how to volunteer and support its work, visit https://thegooddogfoundation.org.

About The Good Dog Foundation

The Good Dog Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving human health and well-being through the therapeutic power of the human-dog bond. Through its globally renowned best-practice training and deployment program, its research with leading hospitals and universities, and its community partnerships, Good Dog delivers innovative animal-assisted therapy services that transform lives for the better.

Contact Information:

The Good Dog Foundation

Emily Wolff

315-975-2293

[email protected]

SOURCE THE GOOD DOG FOUNDATION