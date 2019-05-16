NY Interconnect Gets Smart and Sassy With Its Latest Ad Campaign: 'The NY Guide to Advertising'

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to take the art of TV media buying to colorful new heights, NY Interconnect (NYI) recently unveiled "The NY Guide to Advertising," a campaign designed to help TV advertisers and media buyers work more efficiently in today's new media landscape.

The clever campaign is a collection of "insider" tips that highlight the many capabilities of Audience One, NYI's cutting-edge advertising platform that has the largest TV reach in the New York market.

"NYI has always been a pioneer in targeting audiences in the New York DMA, from addressable TV to IP to the recent additions of OTT and VOD. And we're thrilled to launch a campaign that communicates important advertising insights, along with NYI's many value propositions, in a way all New Yorkers can appreciate – through sarcasm and humor," said Dâna Barakat, VP marketing and communications.

The result? An eye-popping palette of pithy, multi-channel creatives that combine bright colors and sleek designs with clever analogies and a healthy dose of one-liners.

"New Yorkers are bold and brazen. They're not afraid to tell it like it is, and they don't shy away from a great punchline. We wanted this campaign to essentially behave the same way," says Barakat.

"The NY Guide to Advertising" is a testament to NYI's position that B2B marketing can – and should – be as bold as its B2C counterparts, particularly when their clients thrive on great creative. "We're privileged to have clients who appreciate a great brand story because it gives us the unique opportunity to tell one."

That's pretty impressive. Even by New York standards.

Get a peek at NYI's new campaign here.

About NYI

NY Interconnect (NYI) is a joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications and Comcast that offers advertisers a seamless, integrated solution to reach more than 17 million people and 6.4 million households in the largest advertising market in the country. In addition to the people served by the three founding members of NYI, advertising clients will also have access to those served by Fios, DIRECTV, Dish, RCN, Service Electric and Blue Ridge in the New York DMA. By utilizing Audience One, NYI's robust advertising technology platform, marketers will have the ability to strategically reach television and digital audiences in the NY DMA through linear TV, addressable TV, IP, VOD and OTT technologies. Campaigns are executed on 100-plus cable networks, including News 12 and Spectrum News NY1.

