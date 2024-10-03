NY Waterfront Estate Near Farm of Former Gov. Pataki Heads to Luxury Auction®

It is situated less than one mile north of the former governor's 300-acre farm, known as South Farm. Post this

Custom built and completed in mid-2024, the Lake Champlain property includes a 5,000-sf main residence with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, in addition to a 1,700-sf, "barn-style" guesthouse with 2 bedrooms and one full bath. The property was never previously offered for sale, but was listed at a price of $5.995 million when the auction promotion began in September.

That list price, however, is merely for reference, and will have no bearing on the price outcome of the no-reserve auction, according to Trayor Lesnock, founder and president of Platinum Luxury Auctions, the firm retained by the property owners to manage the sale. "The property is offered to the highest bidder, regardless of price," he noted.

The Miami-based auction firm is managing the sale in concert with listing brokerage Adirondack Premier Properties Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, represented by broker-owner Margie Philo and co-listing agent Justin McGiver. Platinum has partnered with Philo and McGiver on previous occasions, including their September 2023 sale of the Palazzo Riggi estate in Saratoga Springs. The $7.2 million price set the city's residential record (the previous record of $3.85 million was already held by Platinum, set by a March 2016 sale).

The property structures combine Adirondack design with a host of modern amenities. Beautiful wood finishes, natural stonework and exposed beams throughout the interiors are complimented by smart home technology that includes Savant and Lutron systems. The living room even converts into a theater, thanks to blackout shades, a 130-inch "hideaway" screen and 4K laser projector.

Both living quarters – especially the main residence – are designed to maximize views. Striking panoramas of Lake Champlain are afforded from nearly every room. Outdoor living areas are also situated to optimize views, and include a large, waterfront deck with jacuzzi and lounge areas.

The property structures are high-and-dry, sitting more than 25 ft above the water level. Gently winding walking paths provide a route down to the water's edge, where there is a private boat dock and diving platform.

While it enjoys a convenient location just minutes from the heart of Essex, the property is also exceptionally private, thanks to mature landscaping and clustered pines. This privacy makes it a welcome stop for unique wildlife: bald eagles are frequently spotted amongst the property's treetops.

Essex, NY is a nationally historic hamlet located on Lake Champlain. It is park of upstate NY's beloved Adirondack Park region. Burlington, VT (and its international airport) is located just across the lake, while Lake Placid, NY and Montreal, Canada are within a 45-min and 90-min drive, respectively.

Platinum's project manager, Walter Cerini, is available to host previews of the property by daily appointment, now through October 9th. Mr. Cerini may be reached at 800.674.2997. Luxury auction information, property video and photos are also hosted online at NewYorkLuxuryAuction.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions created the luxury auction® model for multimillion-dollar real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The Miami-based auction house specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties in the U.S. and select international markets, and has offered properties in 33 states and 14 countries to date. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.65 billion in luxury auction sales, and has consulted or advised HNW and UHNW individuals on more than $3.9 billion in luxury property assets. PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

