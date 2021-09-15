NYC Administrators Seeking Supplemental Reading Support Can Now Order the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution in FAMIS

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national education technology nonprofit with a mission to champion literacy for all, and the developer of the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, is now an approved vendor in the New York City Department of Education's SHOPDOE/FAMIS system.

Over 200,000 U.S. schools use the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution to provide equitable access to textbooks and culturally-relevant fiction and non-fiction titles that help improve the reading skills of struggling learners with reading deficits who are reading below grade level, English Language Learners with multiple reading challenges, and students with learning disabilities such as dyslexia.

Lee Peters, Chief Operating Officer for Learning Ally said, "New York City educators are working hard to accelerate student achievement and create literacy-rich learning environments. With easier access to the Audiobook Solution through FAMIS, we invite them to take a closer look at our organization and the outcomes we have helped students, teachers, and schools accomplish across the country. Together, we can serve the growing population of students in need of reading support and be closer to solving the literacy divide."

In a 2020 case study, students receiving access to The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution doubled their rate of reading growth in 50 days. The versatile and six-time nationally-recognized award-winning reading resource complements K-12 teachers' reading instruction for in-person, hybrid, or remote learning settings.

NYC schools seeking to accelerate reading growth, prevent learning loss, and improve reading habits, while sparking the joy of independent reading and strengthening skills in comprehension, decoding, fluency, and vocabulary can SHOPDOE/FAMIS system for The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, which includes these components:

multisensory reading app built for learning applications

80,000 human-narrated textbooks, literature, and popular titles

progress monitoring tools and data to individualize students' goals and report accountability

professional development courseware to enhance teachers' knowledge on the science of reading and to improve their daily practice

In 2021, The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution received T&L's Award of Excellence for Best Back to School Solution for Secondary Education, and Best Remote and Blended Learning Tool, SIIA Codie Finalist for Best Virtual Learning Solution, Fast Company's Innovative World Changing Ideas Award, and was an EdTech Digest Cool Tool Award Finalist.

NYC administrators can request and/or purchase The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution using NYSTL and software-allocated funds.

About NYC DOE FAMIS

The FAMIS (Financial Accounting Management Information System) Portal is New York City's Department of Education's web-based purchasing application that allows users to make purchases from DOE-contracted qualified vendors and suppliers to ensure that all students receive the quality education they deserve.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.5 million students and 200,000 educators through our solutions and community, across the United States. For more information visit www.learningally.org

