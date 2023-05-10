NYC Dr. Jason S. Slakter MD of Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York Pioneers Syfovre Treatment for Geographic Atrophy in Patients with Dry AMD.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City-based ophthalmologist Dr. Jason Slakter has become the first doctor to administer Syfovre® following its approval as a groundbreaking treatment for geographic atrophy in patients with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Currently, there is no cure for dry AMD, and, until the approval of Syfovre, no treatment to address the symptoms of the disease. Syfovre, however, offers a new approach to treating geographic atrophy in dry AMD patients. The treatment is designed to slow the rate of degeneration of retinal cells, slowing the progression of geographic atrophy, and providing patients with visual function for many more months or years.

Dr. Slakter, who has been at the forefront of AMD research, is excited to be among the first doctors to offer Syfovre to his patients. He says that the treatment has the potential to be a game-changer in the field of ophthalmology, and that he is eager to be able to offer this treatment to his patients.

"I've spent my career working to find new and better ways to treat AMD, and I believe that Syfovre has the potential to be a major breakthrough," Dr. Slakter said. "I'm honored to be among the first doctors to administer this treatment, and I'm eager to see the positive impact it will have on my patients' lives."

About Doctor Jason Slakter

Dr. Slakter is a native of Los Angeles, California. He graduated from Pomona College and received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1983. He completed residency training in ophthalmology and fellowship training in medical and surgical retinal disease at the Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital.in New York. Dr. Slakter is the founder and medical director of the Digital Angiography Reading Center (DARC). He has published more than 100 papers and book chapters and has been the recipient of many awards including The Macula Society's Richard and Hinda Rosenthal Award, the Helen Keller Manhattan League Award, and Life Achievement Honor Award from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

About Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York

The group of ophthalmologists at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York are internationally known leaders in diagnosing and treating retinal diseases, known as the top New York experts and among the best-rated retina specialists in NYC. In our private practice, physicians prioritize high-quality, individualized eye care while utilizing cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic strategies. VRMNY doctors are proud to be on Newsweek's list of 350 best ophthalmologists and optometrists in the USA. For more information: https://www.vrmny.com/

