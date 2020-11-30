NYC Gen Z Duo Launch Fundraiser to Help Combat Childhood Hunger This Holiday Season

"In New York alone, there are roughly 700 thousand children struggling with hunger and about 18 million children in the entire United States. Especially in 2020, when COVID-19 has left thousands of young children without school-provided lunches, childhood hunger is more dire than ever," said Calliope Speredakos, Marymount School of New York student and the initiative organizer. "Even as one of the wealthiest countries in the world, 1 in 5 children still face hunger, and I cannot be idle while there are those who continue to struggle with such a basic human need."

The exclusive grips come in two designs and are sold for $15 each on PopSockets.com with 100% of sales benefiting Blessing in a Backpack on Giving Tuesday, December 1. Every grip purchased feeds a child for two weekends, and ten grip sales will feed a child every weekend during the school year.

"We could not be more excited about this initiative! I truly believe this is the generation that will significantly impact the world and our mission to combat childhood hunger. Calliope, Marcie, and all of their supporters are going to make a huge difference in the lives of so many children this holiday season," Nikki Grizzle, CMO of Blessings in a Backpack.

The two styles of PopSockets grips, 'Starry Strawberry' and 'Daisy Days,' were digitally designed entirely from scratch by Marcie Coeny. "In creating these two designs, I was inspired by the unheard voices of 700 thousand children in my city who struggle with hunger every day," Coeny states. "There is an urgent need for action, and this is my way of giving what I can. Every effort counts in the fight against child hunger in America."

PopSockets, the maker of expandable phone grips and lifestyle accessories, will sell the grips as part of their Poptivism program. "PopSockets is proud to support this young team of entrepreneurs who are making life better for students in need. That's what Poptivism is all about – anyone can take action for their cause," said Jennifer Forman, Director of Corporate Citizenship at PopSockets. "Adding a little creativity and passion to our world-famous PopGrip can make a big positive impact."

Visit the website to shop the 'Starry Strawberry' and 'Daisy Days' PopGrips through the remainder of 2020. Consumers will be encouraged to share their PopGrip selfie on social media tagging #BlessingsInAPopGrip [or #PopSocketsBlessings].

SOURCE PopSockets