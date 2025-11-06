Nationally recognized sports hernia expert Dr. Mark Zoland of Core Surgical will moderate the inguinal hernia session at the 1st Annual Abdominal Wall & Hernia Surgery Symposium hosted by Northwell Health at Lenox Hill Hospital. The invitation reflects Dr. Zoland's expertise in chronic groin pain and his standing as a leading authority in complex hernia repair.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland, founder of Core Surgical and a board-certified general surgeon specializing in sports hernias and core muscle injuries, has been selected to moderate the inguinal hernia session at the 1st Annual Abdominal Wall & Hernia Surgery Symposium. The symposium, hosted by Northwell Health's Surgery Service Line, will take place on November 6, 2025, at the Einhorn Auditorium at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

Dr. Zoland will co-moderate the inguinal hernia session from 8:15 AM to 9:45 AM alongside Dr. Michael Timoney of Long Island Jewish Forest Hills. The session will feature presentations from leading surgeons across the country on topics including the latest hernia repair guidelines, tissue repair techniques, minimally invasive approaches, and the critical topic of chronic groin pain—an area where Dr. Zoland has established himself as a national expert.

The symposium represents a landmark educational event bringing together surgeons, physician assistants, nurses, and physical therapists to advance the field of abdominal wall and hernia surgery. With more than 1 million inguinal hernia repairs performed annually in the United States and recurrence rates approaching 30%, the event addresses a critical need for standardized, evidence-based approaches to hernia care. The full-day program will include didactic sessions, live surgical cases, abstract presentations, and hands-on simulation competitions, with attendees eligible to earn 7.75 CME credits.

"I'm honored to moderate the inguinal hernia session at this inaugural symposium," said Dr. Zoland. "Northwell Health has assembled an outstanding faculty to address the most pressing challenges in hernia surgery. The session on chronic groin pain is particularly important, as this condition continues to be one of the most challenging complications following inguinal hernia repair. By bringing together experts from different specialties and fostering collaboration, we can improve outcomes for patients who suffer from this debilitating condition."

Dr. Zoland's selection as moderator reflects his extensive experience in managing complex groin pathology, particularly athletic pubalgia and sports hernias—conditions that share significant overlap with traditional inguinal hernias and post-hernia repair complications. His unique expertise in diagnosing and treating chronic groin pain positions him as an ideal leader for discussions on this challenging topic.

At Core Surgical, Dr. Zoland has built a practice that uniquely focuses on athletes and active individuals suffering from chronic groin pain, sports hernias, and core muscle injuries that have failed conservative treatment. His specialized approach combines advanced diagnostic imaging, detailed physical examination, and comprehensive evaluation of the complex interplay between hip, pelvic, and abdominal wall mechanics. This expertise has made him a sought-after resource for patients who have been told by other physicians that their pain is untreatable or that they must simply "live with it." His patient base includes professional athletes from the NFL, NHL, MLB, and MLS, as well as recreational athletes and active individuals seeking to return to their previous level of function.

About Dr. Mark Zoland and Core Surgical

Dr. Mark Zoland is a board-certified general surgeon who has dedicated his practice to the diagnosis and treatment of athletic pubalgia, sports hernias, and complex core muscle injuries. After completing his surgical residency, Dr. Zoland pursued specialized training in the surgical management of athletic groin pain and has become one of the nation's leading experts in this challenging field.

Dr. Zoland founded Core Surgical to provide specialized, comprehensive care for athletes and active individuals suffering from groin pain that has not responded to conservative treatment. His practice focuses exclusively on core muscle injuries, allowing him to develop advanced diagnostic protocols and surgical techniques specifically tailored to these complex conditions. His surgical technique for athletic pubalgia repair has been refined over years of experience and produces consistently excellent outcomes, with the majority of his patients returning to full athletic activity.

Dr. Zoland is committed to education and advancing the field through research and collaboration. He regularly speaks at medical conferences, consults with surgeons nationwide, and works closely with physical therapists and athletic trainers to optimize patient care from initial evaluation through complete recovery.

