Board-certified surgeon Dr. Mark Zoland of Core Surgical was recently invited to speak at the prestigious Hip Preservation Conference at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. This invitation underscored Dr. Zoland's national recognition as a leading authority on sports hernias and core muscle injuries affecting athletes and active individuals.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mark Zoland, founder of Core Surgical and a nationally recognized expert in sports hernia and core muscle injuries, was recently invited to present at the Hip Preservation Conference hosted by the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City. His lecture, titled "Understanding Athletic Pubalgia and Core Muscle Injury," took place on October 29 at 7:00 AM and addressed an elite audience of orthopedic hip surgeons, physiatrists, and physical therapists.

The Hospital for Special Surgery is consistently ranked as the nation's #1 hospital for orthopedics and is regarded as one of the world's leading institutions for hip preservation and orthopedic innovation. The invitation to speak at this prestigious venue reflects Dr. Zoland's standing as one of the foremost authorities on athletic pubalgia—commonly referred to as "sports hernia"—and his commitment to advancing multidisciplinary collaboration in the treatment of groin pain.

Dr. Zoland's presentation examined the complex relationship between core muscle injuries and hip pathology, emphasizing the critical importance of multidisciplinary collaboration in achieving optimal patient outcomes. His lecture covered diagnostic challenges, imaging considerations, and the latest surgical and non-surgical approaches for managing athletic pubalgia. The discussion focused on how proper identification and treatment of core muscle injuries can dramatically improve outcomes for athletes and active individuals suffering from chronic groin pain.

"It's an honor to present at the Hospital for Special Surgery, one of the foremost centers for hip preservation in the world," said Dr. Zoland. "By strengthening collaboration across specialties, we can more effectively identify and treat the underlying causes of groin pain in athletes and active individuals. Too often, these injuries are misdiagnosed or undertreated, leaving patients frustrated and unable to return to their sport or activity. My goal is to help clinicians better recognize these complex injuries and understand when surgical intervention may be necessary."

Dr. Zoland has built a distinguished career focused on the precise diagnosis and treatment of athletic pubalgia and core muscle injuries—conditions that often elude traditional diagnostic approaches and can sideline professional and amateur athletes for months or even years. His expertise bridges the gap between sports medicine, orthopedics, and general surgery, allowing him to provide comprehensive care that addresses the root cause of groin pain rather than simply managing symptoms.

Through his practice at Core Surgical in New York City, Dr. Zoland has treated professional athletes from around the world, including players from the NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS, and international soccer leagues. His advanced surgical techniques for repairing athletic pubalgia have helped countless athletes return to peak performance, often after they had been told by other physicians that surgery was not an option or that their pain was "something they would have to live with."

Dr. Mark Zoland is a board-certified general surgeon who has dedicated his practice to the diagnosis and treatment of athletic pubalgia, sports hernias, and complex core muscle injuries. After completing his surgical residency, Dr. Zoland pursued specialized training in the surgical management of athletic groin pain and has become one of the nation's leading experts in this challenging field.

Dr. Zoland founded Core Surgical to provide specialized, comprehensive care for athletes and active individuals suffering from groin pain that has not responded to conservative treatment. His practice is unique in its singular focus on core muscle injuries, allowing him to develop advanced diagnostic protocols and surgical techniques specifically tailored to these complex conditions.

At Core Surgical, Dr. Zoland employs a meticulous diagnostic approach that includes detailed physical examination, advanced imaging review, and comprehensive evaluation of hip, pelvic, and abdominal wall mechanics. His surgical technique for athletic pubalgia repair has been refined over years of experience and produces consistently excellent outcomes, with the majority of his patients returning to full athletic activity.

Dr. Zoland is also committed to education and advancing the field through research and collaboration. He regularly speaks at medical conferences, consults with orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine physicians nationwide, and works closely with physical therapists and athletic trainers to optimize pre- and post-operative care. His multidisciplinary approach ensures that patients receive comprehensive treatment from initial evaluation through complete recovery.

