NYC Swimmer Crosses English Channel to Earn Triple Crown with Support from Acupuncture and Dry Needling

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --NYC open-water swimmer Fleur Sohtz has completed the English Channel swim, earning the prestigious Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming. With her Channel crossing, Sohtz becomes one of fewer than 400 people worldwide, and the first NYC native woman, to achieve the Triple Crown.

The Triple Crown includes three iconic swims: the Manhattan Island Marathon Swim (20 Bridges), the Catalina Channel, and the English Channel. Sohtz completed the English Channel swim in 12 hours and 51 minutes, battling cold waters and strong currents to reach the French coast. She completed 20 bridges in 2021 and Catalina in 2023.

"Swimming the English Channel was one of the hardest things I've ever done, both physically and mentally," Sohtz said. "Acupuncture and dry needling were a vital part of my preparation and recovery. They kept me healthy through long months of training and helped me get back in the water after tough workouts."

Her story highlights the balance between physical endurance and the recovery work that makes such feats possible.

"Open-water swimming places enormous demands on muscles and connective tissue," said Nicholas Dill, a licensed acupuncturist at Morningside Acupuncture who has worked with Sohtz across multiple training cycles. "Acupuncture and dry needling support recovery in those tissues, improve circulation, and help athletes sustain the intensity required for months of long-distance training and competition."

Sohtz is also using her Channel swim to support Asphalt Green's free learn-to-swim programs, which provide vital water safety instruction to children across New York City.

She has already raised over $30,000 and is continuing to raise funds. Donations can be made here: https://giving.classy.org/campaign/696645/donate

About Morningside Acupuncture

Morningside Acupuncture provides acupuncture and dry needling for pain relief and sports injuries, offering evidence-based care tailored to athletes and active New Yorkers. Located on the Upper West Side of New York City, the clinic helps patients move better, recover faster, and sustain long-term performance.

About Asphalt Green

Asphalt Green is a nonprofit dedicated to helping New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds live active, healthy lives through sports and fitness since 1984.

SOURCE Morningside Acupuncture PLLC