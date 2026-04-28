NYC Rents Hit New High as Rent Gap Between Staying and Moving Surpasses $1,750

With a rent freeze looming for nearly one million stabilized households, a widening rent gap is turning residential mobility from a matter of preference into a financial impossibility

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City renters are facing a market defined by rising costs and shrinking options, as the median asking rent climbed to $3,616 in the first quarter of 2026, a 6.2% year-over-year increase, while the rent gap between what current tenants pay and what the market demands has surpassed $1,750 per month, according to the Q1 2026 NYC Rental Report from Realtor.com®.

The report underscores a city where switching apartments has become financially out of reach for most renters. A typical New York renter currently pays an estimated median contract rent of $1,855 per month in 2026–projected forward from 2024 ACS data. Leaving that unit for a typical available unit, would expose them to a rent gap of $1,761 per month, requiring more than $70,4400 in additional annual household income just to stay within the standard 30% affordability threshold.

"Much like homeowners who locked-in low, pandemic-era mortgage rates, many of New York City's renters who have lived there for a few years or more wear their own golden handcuffs," said Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com®. "The rent gap between what tenants pay today and what the market asks has grown so wide that leaving your apartment is no longer just a logistical challenge. For most New Yorkers, it's become a financial near-impossibility. With a rent freeze on stabilized units potentially taking effect later this year, that gap could widen further, making it even costlier to leave a stabilized apartment for years to come."

Rents Rise Across Every Borough, Manhattan Leads

In 2026Q1, all four boroughs posted year-over-year rent increases, with Manhattan recording the steepest climb. The borough's median asking rent rose 8.3% to $4,878, requiring an annual household income of $195,120 to meet the 30% affordability benchmark. Brooklyn followed with a 3.9% increase to $3,985, Queens rose 3.3% to $3,427, and the Bronx saw a 1.7% gain to $3,099.

Rents by Borough in New York City, 2026Q1

Borough Median Asking Rent Rent YoY Rent Change –6years Annual Income

Required (30%) Manhattan $4,878 8.3 % 21.7 % $195,120 Brooklyn $3,985 3.9 % 47.3 % $159,400 Queens $3,427 3.3 % 41.7 % $137,080 The Bronx $3,099 1.7 % 46.9 % $123,960

Smaller Units Drive Demand and Price Pressure

The demand for smaller, more affordable units is intensifying competition at the lower end of the market. The median asking rent for 0-2 bedroom apartments rose 7.6% year over year to $3,480 in Q1 2026, outpacing the 2.0% increase seen among larger 3+ bedroom units, which reached a median of $4,764. The faster rent growth in smaller units reflects the squeeze facing renters priced out of larger apartments and the lack of affordable alternatives at the entry level.

The Rent Gap: No Borough Is Spared

Across every corner of the city, the rent gap between staying and switching units is steep. In the Bronx, the city's most affordable borough, a typical renter faces a rent gap of $1,756 per month when looking for a new unit within the same borough, requiring roughly $70,240 in additional annual income to remain within affordability guidelines. In Brooklyn, that gap rises to $2,108 per month ($84,320 annually), in Queens to $1,499 ($59,960), and in Manhattan to $2,545 ($101,800).

For a typical Manhattan renter, the numbers are especially daunting: even relocating to the Bronx, the city's most affordable borough, would require bridging a rent gap of $766, meaning that $2,553 in additional monthly income would be required to afford such a move.

The Rent Gap by Borough, NYC 2026



Median Asking Rent, 2026Q1 Estimated Median Contract Rent, 2026Q1 Estimated Difference in Asking vs. Contract Rent Manhattan $4,878 $2,333 $2,545 Brooklyn $3,985 $1,877 $2,108 Queens $3,427 $1,928 $1,499 The Bronx $3,099 $1,343 $1,756 NYC $3,616 $1,855 $1,761

A Rent Freeze Could Widen the Gap Further

Roughly 42% of NYC's rental units are rent-stabilized, with annual increases capped by the Rent Guidelines Board. A proposed freeze on those increases would provide immediate relief to nearly one million households, but it would also cement the growing rent gap between what stabilized tenants pay and what the open market demands.

"The rent freeze would offer meaningful short-term relief, but it's a policy with long-term consequences that deserve serious scrutiny," said Realtor.com® Economist Jiayi Xu. "If the rent gap between staying and moving continues to widen, the financial barrier to leaving a stabilized unit only grows. Renters may find themselves protected on paper, but effectively locked in place, unable to move for a new job, upsize for a growing family, or simply find a better fit for their lives."

NYC rents now sit 28.0% above pre-pandemic levels, compared with just 17.5% gains nationally, underscoring the severity of affordability pressures in the metro relative to the rest of the country.

Methodology

New York City rental data as of 2026Q1 for all units advertised for rent on Realtor.com®. Rental units include apartments as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). We use rental sources that reliably report data each month within New York City and each of its boroughs. To calculate the median asking rent for each quarter, we first obtain the median asking rent for each month within that quarter and then take the average of the three months. Data for Staten Island is currently under review.

Realtor.com®began releasing regular monthly reports for New York City in August 2024 and transitioned to quarterly rental trend reports in April 2025, with historical data available dating back to Q2 2019.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Media contact: Emily Do, [email protected]

SOURCE Realtor.com