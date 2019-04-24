NYC Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza to Headline NYU Langone's Population Health Conference on Childhood and Opportunity

NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Population Health at NYU Langone Health is holding its fourth annual Health And… conference on May 13, 2019, about how the healthcare, education, public health, housing and other sectors can better foster children's development to maximize opportunities for health and well-being across the life course—paving the way for greater opportunity, health and equity in adulthood.

Experience in childhood is foundational for adult health and well-being, and economic and social opportunity in childhood set the stage for economic and social opportunity in adulthood. Yet too often, children's ability to survive and thrive is limited by modifiable constraints that can only be addressed effectively through partnerships within communities and across sectors. Advances in science, policy and community action are helping to pave the way for children to access greater opportunity, better health and greater equity.

The Health And… Childhood and Opportunity conference will bring together researchers, policymakers, health system leaders, and community partners across multiple sectors to explore how to best foster children's development to maximize opportunities for health and well-being into the future.

Richard A. Carranza, Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, will deliver the keynote address. Chancellor Carranza, who has spent nearly three decades in education, is responsible for educating 1.1 million students in more than 1,800 New York City schools. As Chancellor, he is building on New York City's Equity and Excellence for All agenda, which supports students academically, socially, and emotionally from early childhood through twelfth grade. He is also championing initiatives to empower more parents to become engaged in their children's education.

"We are thrilled to bring together some of the nation's leading experts in early childhood development, education and public health," said Marc Gourevitch, MD, MPH, Murial G. and George W. Singer Professor of Population Health and chair of the Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health. "Too often, children's opportunity is limited by constraints that can only be effectively addressed through partnerships within communities and across multiple sectors. It is our hope that this conference leads to increased discussion, partnership and action on improving health and well-being throughout every stage of childhood."

Topics to be explored include novel approaches to improve parenting and education inside and outside of established settings, the use of economic interventions—such as unconditional cash transfers – to address childhood and family poverty, and how to take effective approaches to scale.

Agenda

Keynote by Richard A. Carranza , Chancellor, New York City Department of Education

, Chancellor, New York City Department of Education "Improving Opportunity in Childhood & Youth: Novel Approaches" – featuring Moriah Thomason , PhD , Associate Professor, Departments of Population Health and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, NYU Langone Health; Velma McBride Murry , PhD , Lois Autrey Betts Chair and Joe B. Wyatt Distinguished University Professor, Vanderbilt University ; Quardean Lewis-Allen, MArch , Founder and CEO, Made in Brownsville

featuring , Associate Professor, Departments of Population Health and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, NYU Langone Health; , Lois Autrey Betts Chair and Joe B. Wyatt Distinguished University Professor, ; , Founder and CEO, Made in Brownsville Discussion moderated by Renee Boynton-Jarrett , MD, ScD , Boston Medical Center

, Boston Medical Center "Unconditional Cash Transfer Solutions to Improve Economic Status" panel featuring Kimberly Noble , MD, PhD , Associate Professor of Neuroscience and Education at Teacher's College, Columbia University and Aisha Nyandoro , PhD , Chief Executive Officer, Springboard to Opportunities

, Associate Professor of Neuroscience and Education at Teacher's College, and , Chief Executive Officer, Springboard to Opportunities Discussion moderated by Erin Billups , Health Reporter, Spectrum News Network

"Reducing Poverty to Improve Health vs. Improving Health to Reduce Poverty: A Conversation on Complementary, Reinforcing Strategies" plenary discussion featuring Leonardo Trasande , MD , Professor of Pediatrics, Director of Division of Environmental Pediatrics and Michael Lindsey , PhD, Executive Director, McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research, Professor of Poverty Studies, NYU Silver School of Social Work

, Professor of Pediatrics, Director of Division of Environmental Pediatrics and Executive Director, McSilver Institute for Poverty Policy and Research, Professor of Poverty Studies, NYU Silver School of Social Work Discussion moderated by Clancy Blair , PhD , Bezos Family Foundation Professor of Population Health, Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health

, Bezos Family Foundation Professor of Population Health, Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health "Improving Childhood Outcomes at Scale" featuring Laurie Miller Brotman , PhD, Bezos Family Foundation Professor of Early Childhood Development, Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health; Lawrence Aber , PhD, Willner Family Professor of Psychology and Public Policy, NYU Steinhardt; Anne Williams-Isom , JD , Chief Executive Officer, Harlem Children's Zone

Bezos Family Foundation Professor of Early Childhood Development, Department of Population Health, NYU Langone Health; Willner Family Professor of Psychology and Public Policy, NYU Steinhardt; , Chief Executive Officer, Harlem Children's Zone Discussion moderated by Benard Dreyer , MD, Director, Division of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, NYU Langone Health

The Health And… conference will take place Monday, May, 13, 2019, from 8:45 AM to 3:30 PM at Farkas Auditorium, 550 First Avenue, New York City. Visit our conference website for more information.

