NYC Sushi Gets Beefed Up

From June 17 to 30, Moonrise Izakaya, an intimate Japanese gastropub from celebrity sushi chef David Bouhadana, will be offering Beefshi specials featuring deli meat supplied by Sarge's Deli. Sarge's Kabuki Roll features thin sliced pastrami, scallion, brown mustard spiked with horseradish and a dusting of celery seeds and caraway seeds. Inspired by beef negimaki the dish evokes both a pastrami sandwich and a classic sushi roll. Also available is a pastrami bao with shiso leaf, house pickled cabbage and spicy Japanese mayo.

Throughout the month of July, New York City residents will be able to have Beefshi delivered straight to their doors. Beefshi: A Sushi Delicatessen, will be available through delivery services in New York City including Seamless, DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grub Hub and Postmates. The menu will include five featured Beefshi rolls, including: the Beefy Cali Roll featuring corned beef and avocado, and the Rueben Roll featuring pastrami, Swiss cheese, and a Russian dressing dipping sauce.

"New York City has always been a celebration of many cultures. This is the perfect place for two super popular foods – deli meats and sushi – to fuse," said Eric Mittenthal, Vice President of Sustainability, NAMI. "We couldn't think of a better place to roll out Beefshi."

A recent survey1 showed that almost half of American adults do not want to eat sushi because it contains raw seafood. The term "sushi" actually refers to the vinegared rice that can be paired with many ingredients including fish, vegetables or meat. The same survey also showed that half of Americans ARE interested in eating a sushi roll made with prepared beef products. And that's where Beefshi comes in.

Working with a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, NAMI developed 16 Beefshi recipes to introduce the concept and inspire both consumers and foodservice operators to develop their own Beefshi creations. The concept is brought to life – complete with recipes, how-to videos and nutrition facts – at www.Beefshi.com.

Hungry for more? Visit www.BeBeefPrepared.com for research, resources, inspiration and information on Beefshi and other popular prepared meats.

About The Beef Checkoff:

The Beef Checkoff Program (www.beefboard.org) was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. In states with qualified beef councils, states may retain up to 50 cents of the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NAMI:

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), the Institute has a rich, century- long history and provides essential member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation. NAMI's mission is to shape a public policy environment in which the meat and poultry industry can produce wholesome products safely, efficiently and profitably. Together, the Institute's members produce the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and poultry and the equipment, ingredients and services needed for the highest quality products.

