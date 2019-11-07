NYCM Insurance Breaks Ground on New Building

"We heard a need from our employees for spaces that allow them to be creative and work together across divisions," said President and CEO V. Daniel Robinson II. "We're growing - the additional space will allow us to continue to build out our team and work in an environment optimized for collaboration."

NYCM Insurance's last addition took place in 2004 and included a new front entrance as well as the building's front wings which now station a slough of departments including Application Development, Product Management, Human Resources and Internal Audit & Compliance.

The project's construction is being handled by Murnane Building Contractors, Inc. with all architectural work being undertaken by James Jordon Associates, Architects.

The addition is projected to be completed between April-May 2021.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. Headquartered in Edmeston, NY the company was founded in 1899 by VanNess D. Robinson under the name New York Central Mutual Fire Insurance Company. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great grandson, V. Daniel Robinson II. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com.

Contact Robert Snyder, Vice President of Brand Management

(607) 965-2496

media@nycm.com

https://blog.nycm.com/

SOURCE NYCM Insurance

Related Links

http://www.nycm.com

