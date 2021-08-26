NYCM Insurance Launches Snapsheet Payments Software to Enable Digital Payment Options for Claimants and Vendors

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet , the pioneer of virtual appraisals and an emerging leader in cloud-native claims management software, today announced that NYCM Insurance, a leading personal lines insurance carrier serving customers in New York State, is tapping Snapsheet Payments software to enable digital payments for customers alongside its existing check option. In addition to digitizing payments, Snapsheet will also facilitate faster communication methods during the payments process, power automated workflows, and offer increased transparency into payment statuses. Further, Snapsheet is providing NYCM Insurance with access to a vendor network, enabling the carrier to electronically pay vendors, including third-party administrators, law firms, property contractors, and others.

NYCM Insurance prides itself on providing the outstanding service and security it was founded on more than 120 years ago in 1899. Snapsheet is dedicated to supporting the multi-line carrier as it embarks on its digital transformation journey.

"Our customers are our top priority, and we strive to do everything possible to make their experience as efficient, transparent, and easy as possible," said V. Daniel Robinson, President and CEO of NYCM Insurance. "By expanding our options for payment beyond the traditional check and enhancing our digital communication capabilities, we're able to provide our customers, employees, agents, and business partners a sense of control in an uncontrollable event."

Snapsheet Payments software seamlessly integrates with modern, legacy or multiple core systems with business line configurations to support multiple brands. The platform digitizes the payment experience for personal and commercial P&C to life, annuity, and disability insurance carriers to rideshare disruptors. The solution enables configurable workflows, built-in banking integrations and automated digital engagement capabilities and expedites digital disbursements for policy holders, vendors and third parties. In addition, the solution achieves greater payment status transparency and increased automation through financial integration within claims and treasury organizations, delivering greater consistency for everyone involved in the disbursements process.

"An established and trusted insurance carrier for more than 120 years, it's clear that NYCM Insurance values customer service and satisfaction," said Brad Weisberg, CEO and founder of Snapsheet. "Today, as customers have grown increasingly accustomed to the convenience and efficiency that comes with digital experiences, electronic payment options are a must-have. We are proud to pioneer the digital payments transformation for our clients across the globe, helping them better meet, and exceed, modern customer expectations."

Snapsheet transforms claims experiences for clients around the globe, from the world's largest insurance carriers such as Zurich, to insurtechs like Branch Insurance and Clearcover, to sharing economy disruptors like Outdoorsy and Getaround.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet is the pioneer in virtual appraisals and a leader in cloud-native claims management software, enabling the most innovative claims organizations to deliver the best experiences for customers. With a focus on engagement, digitization, and intelligent automation, Snapsheet provides unmatched software and processes to improve customer experience, drive greater organizational agility, and deliver transformational benefits through its Snapsheet Cloud software suite and Appraisal Services offerings.

Snapsheet leads the industry in claims innovation including the deployment of the fastest digital auto insurance claims process in the United States. As a trusted innovation partner, Snapsheet works with more than 125 clients, including many of the largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, MGAs, insurtechs and sharing economy disruptors. For more information, visit snapsheetclaims.com.

About NYCM

NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great grandson, V. Daniel Robinson II. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com .

SOURCE Snapsheet

Related Links

https://www.snapsheetclaims.com

