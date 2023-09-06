NYC's Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Appoints Nicole Seligman as Co-Chair of Board of Trustees

News provided by

Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

06 Sep, 2023, 08:08 ET

Ms. Seligman Brings Decades of Distinguished Legal and Business Experience to the World's Largest Non-Profit Animal Hospital 

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (AMC), the world's largest non-profit animal hospital, is proud to announce the appointment of Nicole Seligman as Co-Chair of the organization's Board of Trustees. She joins current Board Chair Robert Liberman in the role after serving the organization as Vice Chair.

Ms. Seligman brings over four decades of distinguished legal, business, and non-profit experience to AMC. She previously held high-level executive positions at Sony, including President of Sony Entertainment, Inc. from 2014 to 2016 and global General Counsel of Sony Corporation from 2005 to 2014. She also was a partner in the Washington, DC law firm Williams & Connolly. She currently serves as an independent director of three public companies – Paramount Global, MeiraGTx Holdings PLC, and Intuitive Machines, Inc. – and previously served as Chairman of The Doe Fund, a NYC non-profit that transitions the homeless and formerly incarcerated to independent lives.

"Nicole has been an incredible resource as Vice Chair of our Board, and I'm honored to welcome her as Co-Chair. Her leadership, experience, and dedication to our mission are invaluable to AMC and to the pet families of New York City and beyond," said Robert Liberman. "I can't wait to see all we can accomplish together."

"Nicole steps into this leadership role at a pivotal time for AMC," said Helen M. Irving, RN, MBA, AMC's President and CEO. "With unprecedented demand for veterinary care and a transformational expansion of our hospital underway, her stewardship and business acumen will be invaluable in ensuring our hospital continues to lead the way in veterinary medicine."

"I'm thrilled to help guide this incredible organization at this critical juncture," said Ms. Seligman. "AMC's commitment to world class emergency and specialty care, groundbreaking research, and superior postgraduate education are tremendous assets as we build towards the future. As a client and supporter of AMC for over a decade, I believe wholeheartedly in AMC's mission. There is no better place for pets, and I'm exceedingly proud to serve as Co-Chair of the Board."

About the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Hospital of New York City 

The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center is the world's largest non-profit animal hospital with NYC's only level 1 trauma center. Our team of 130+ veterinarians work across over 20 specialties to provide world-class medical care, and we are here for pets and their families 24/7. We are proud to have served the people and pets of New York, and beyond, for over 110 years. More at www.amcny.org

Media Contact:
Barbara Ross
[email protected]

SOURCE Schwarzman Animal Medical Center

Also from this source

Schwarzman Animal Medical Center Recognized as One of Only Five Level l Veterinary Trauma Centers Worldwide by the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care's (ACVECC) Veterinary Committee on Trauma (VetCOT)

The Emma and Georgina Bloomberg AMC to the Rescue Fund Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.