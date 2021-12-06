NYPPEX Celebrates 1,850th Private Equity Transaction

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYPPEX, one of the world's leading providers of secondary private equity data and liquidity, today celebrated its 1,850th private equity transaction.

NYPPEX has been a global pioneer in providing secondary private equity market data and liquidity for qualified clients such as alternative funds, financial institutions, public and private pensions, government sponsored enterprises, asset managers, endowments & foundations, family offices and private clients.

"Our private equity transaction efficiencies have been developed over many years, which we believe provide clients the opportunity for transaction speed, probability of execution and settlement, and regulatory compliance," states Michael Schunk, a Principal with NYPPEX.

NYPPEX believes that historically, secondary interest transfers in alternative funds and private companies have been a time consuming and uncertain process.

The NYPPEX QMS Marketplace provides bid indications on over 9,500 alternative funds in 110 countries covering 19 fund strategies such as buyout, venture, real estate, infrastructure, private debt and natural resources. Our bid indications help clients make decisions when rebalancing portfolios without having to waste time premarketing deals.

The NYPPEX Qualified Matching Service, formally recognized in a private letter ruling by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service under IRS 1.7704, helps private partnerships avoid adverse tax consequences when permitting settlements of secondary interest transfers.

NYPPEX believes that annual secondary private equity transaction volume for the industry could reach $700 billion by December 2024, which assumes a 5% annual turnover rate on a projected $14 trillion alternative asset class. Its volume estimate includes both interests in alternative funds and securities in private companies.

NYPPEX believes its secondary private equity data and liquidity services facilitate capital formation to both alternative funds and private companies, which contributes to economic growth and employment in the United States and internationally.

About NYPPEX Holdings

NYPPEX Holdings operates a global private marketplace that provides price data and the opportunity for qualified investors to access secondary liquidity in alternative investment funds and in private companies in a fair and ethical manner. Its clients include alternative investment funds, financial institutions, endowments, foundations, institutional investors, family offices, private clients and their respective advisors worldwide.

Since 2004, the NYPPEX QMS™ has been formerly recognized by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service as a Qualified Matching Service for private partnerships though a private letter ruling under Internal Revenue Code §1.7704.

Its private securities are privately offered only to qualified investors through NYPPEX, LLC and only in jurisdictions were permitted. NYPPEX is regulated in the U.S. by the SEC and FINRA. Member FINRA, SPIC.

Disclosure: This information is market commentary by NYPPEX and is not a solicitation of private securities transactions which may only be done through private offering documents and in jurisdictions where permitted. Investors should not rely on the information in this commentary as the basis for making investment decisions. This commentary is provided for informational purposes only. You are strongly encouraged to consult with your own independent advisors regarding any issues discussed in this commentary.

Private placements are illiquid, speculative and investors may lose their entire investment.

For more information, please visit www.nyppex.com or contact [email protected] or by phone at +1 (914) 305 2825 in the United States, +41 43 508 7280 in Europe or +65 3158 1383 in Asia.

