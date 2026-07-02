NYSD Partners with the University of New York in Prague (UNYP) to Launch New Global Dual-Credential Program

NEW YORK, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York School of Design (NYSD) is thrilled to announce an exciting new global academic partnership with the University of New York in Prague (UNYP). Together, the institutions are launching the Fashion Design Management Concentration, a unique dual-credential pathway seamlessly bridging business education in Central Europe with immersive creative training in the heart of Manhattan.

Students in the BBA in Fashion Design Management program will complete their studies with an immersive industry-focused experience at New York School of Design's Manhattan campus.

Set for its first student intake in Fall 2027, this 3.5-year program (7 semesters) embeds specialized fashion studies directly into UNYP's rigorous Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) curriculum.

Through this alliance, NYSD continues to solidify its footprint in global education by giving international students direct access to New York City's premier creative ecosystem. Students will complete their foundation and advanced business courses in Prague before traveling to Manhattan in their sixth semester for an extended, immersive residency at NYSD.

Program Highlights Include:

Dual International Credentials: Graduates will earn a recognized Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from UNYP and a Fashion Design Certificate from NYSD.

The New York Residency: During Semester 6, students will study on-site at NYSD's Manhattan campus, gaining hands-on experience in professional design studios, developing their portfolios, and participating in exclusive industry workshops and guest speaker events.

Fashion Meets Business: The curriculum perfectly fuses commercial mastery (marketing, finance, strategy, and entrepreneurship) with creative application (design principles, product development, and creative processes).

Exclusive Partnership Scholarships: To support global talent, students enrolled in the concentration are eligible for an exclusive partnership scholarship applied toward the NYSD portion of the program.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with UNYP to bring this innovative program to life," said Janet Tsong, President, NYSD. "By connecting the academic excellence of Prague with the vibrant energy of New York's fashion ecosystem, we are empowering the next generation of global fashion leaders to understand both the commercial and creative forces driving the industry."

The partnership equips graduates to excel across diverse global career pathways, including brand management, fashion marketing, product development, and fashion entrepreneurship.

To learn more about the curriculum, scholarship options, and how to apply, visit the official UNYP program page at https://www.unyp.cz/fashion-design-management-concentration/ or contact the NYSD admissions team at [email protected].

SOURCE New York School of Design