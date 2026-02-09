NYSE: ARE Lawsuit Notice: Investors of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is currently pending for certain investors in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) shares.

Investors who purchased shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) prior to January 27, 2025, and continue to hold any of thoseNYSE: ARE shares have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 25, 2025, an investor in (NYSE: ARE shares over alleged securities laws violations by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Alexandria Real Estate's leasing spreads, development tenant pipeline, and anticipated occupancy growth for its life-science properties, specifically its Long Island City ("LIC") property while also minimizing risk from macroeconomic fluctuations, and that in truth, Alexandria Real Estate's LIC property value and potential growth as a life-science destination had been declining for years and Alexandria Real Estate's optimistic reports of its development pipeline, high occupancy rates in North America, and anticipated leasing growth utilizing Alexandria Real Estate's Megacampus™ strategy fell short of reality as defendants overstated its LIC property's value as a life-science destination and downplayed its declining leasing value and occupancy stability.

Those who purchased shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

[email protected]

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE Shareholders Foundation, Inc.