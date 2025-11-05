NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + BETA Technologies Ends First Day of Trading Higher

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Nov 05, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 5th

  • Equities are down this morning as markets took a breather yesterday. Investors showed concern about high valuations in AI leaders. Looking ahead, earnings season continues with NYSE-listed enterprises including Snap, Figma, and E.L.F.
  • Beta Technologies (NYSE: BETA) made its NYSE debut yesterday. The firm's shares ended its first day of trading up almost 6% at $36 a share, with an almost $7.6 billion valuation.
  • The NYSE will be diving deeper into the space industry with Arkaea. Teaming up monthly, they will provide viewers with the latest look on the companies, investors, and innovations shaping the frontier economy.
  • The AD Council and Opportunity-At-Work today unveiled a new PSA titled 'Story Unfold,' which encourages employers to embrace skills-first hiring practices and access overlooked talent.

Opening Bell
HP (NYSE: HPQ) celebrates the 10th anniversary of the HPE spin-off

Closing Bell
RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) celebrates powering the future of AI communications

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

