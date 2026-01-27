NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Block Exceeds $200 Billion in Credit Provided to Its Users

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 27th

  • U.S. equities are higher as the busiest week of earnings season ramps up, with Boeing and Northrop Grumman reporting this morning and Apple and Meta set to report later this week after boosting major indices yesterday.
  • Block announced it has unlocked more than $200 billion in credit for customers across Cash App Borrow, Afterpay, and Square Loans; tune into NYSE Live to hear Afterpay CEO Nick Molnar discuss Block's real‑time underwriting and customer outcomes.
  • Ahead of this year's NewFronts, IAB CEO David Cohen joins today's show from the NYSE trading floor to mark the trade group's 30th anniversary and discuss how the industry has evolved.

Opening Bell
Gold.com celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell
The Hi-tech Delegation to the March Of The Living commemorate International holocaust remembrance day

