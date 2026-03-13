NYSE Content Update: Two-time Olympic Champions Have a Bell Moment on the Trading Floor

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Mar 13, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastornardi delivers the pre-market update on March 13th

Continue Reading
ICE Brent Crude oil holds above $100 a barrel.
ICE Brent Crude oil holds above $100 a barrel.
U.S. figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates interviewed at the NYSE.
U.S. figure skaters Madison Chock and Evan Bates interviewed at the NYSE.

  • U.S. stock market indices are on track for weekly losses as ICE Brent Crude oil, the international benchmark, rises amid the conflict in Iran.
  • On NYSE Live, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company Co-Founder and CIO Sean Bill will share how his company is working to maximize bitcoin's value.
  • Rugby will meet the NYSE as the ramp‑up begins for HSBC SVNS New York, with interviews from rugby executive Alan Gilpin and retired player Naya Tapper.
  • U.S. Figure Skating power couple Madison Chock and Evan Bates enjoy a NYSE Bell Moment after taking home gold and silver at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Opening Bell
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) CEO Bill McDermott opens US Markets

Closing Bell
EltaMD Skin Care, a Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) brand, in recognition of the 3rd Annual National Dermatologist Day

Click to relive Olympic Champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates visit: youtube.com/@NYSEofficial

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

NYSE Content Update: Canada-Based MDA Space Shoots for the Stars in its NYSE Debut

NYSE Content Update: Canada-Based MDA Space Shoots for the Stars in its NYSE Debut

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
NYSE Content Update: United States Antimony Corp. Rings Bell to Mark its Listing

NYSE Content Update: United States Antimony Corp. Rings Bell to Mark its Listing

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

General Sports

General Sports

News Releases in Similar Topics