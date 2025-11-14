NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Futures Show 50% Odds of Fed Maintaining Rates

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on November 14th

  • Stocks fell yesterday after a recent rally. The Dow dropped over 1.5%, erasing Wednesday's gains above 48,000. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 also declined, with tech names like Nvidia and Alphabet leading losses.
  • Experts cite fading confidence in a December Fed rate cut and concerns over the AI trade. Traders now see about a 50% chance of a 25-bps cut, down from 95% a month ago.
  • NYSE CTO Sridhar Masam joins Kristen Scholer on NYSE Live to discuss purpose-built trading technology, its role in high-demand environments, and collaboration with Polymarket, plus insights on AI.

Opening Bell
 Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
 Tejon Ranch (NYSE: TRC) celebrates its first Investor Day at NYSE

