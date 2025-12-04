NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 4th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Hosts 102nd Annual Tree Lighting

The NYSE hosts its 102 nd annual tree lighting beginning at 3:30 PM ET today, featuring performances by Deborah Cox and Kelsie Watts, with Hank Azaria and NYSE President Lynn Martin lighting the 75-foot spruce around 6 PM ET.

annual tree lighting beginning at 3:30 PM ET today, featuring performances by Deborah Cox and Kelsie Watts, with Hank Azaria and NYSE President Lynn Martin lighting the 75-foot spruce around 6 PM ET. Stocks are little changed this morning as the S&P 500 consolidates recent gains after rising in seven of the past eight sessions.

Rates are expected to be cut at the next Fed Meeting as markets see close to a 90% chance the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next week.

Opening Bell

New America Acquisition Corp rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

The NYSE celebrates the 102nd annual tree lighting

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange